Un estoico ejemplo de vida en la pobreza

Hundida en la pobreza, la familia de Alejandro y Fior Daliza Valdez esperará la Nochebuena como otro día más en el calendario de una existencia miseriosa, como la de sus vecinos en el tugurio llamado Cañada de Diomedes.

Justo en la línea que divide a Guachupita del sector 27 de Febrero, esta familia sobrevive a base de anhelos y esperanzas, que nunca cristalizan.

Por eso, su mayor deseo al final del año es tener más iluminación en su derruida choza; vale decir, una especie de luz al final del túnel de sus angustias y precariedades.

Como están acostumbrados a pasar hasta tres días sin comer algo adecuado o nutritivo, no se hacen ilusiones, como otros, acerca del festín tradicional de la Nochebuena.

Cada año, el LISTIN DIARIO visita barrios pobres y elige una familia que representa fielmente el cuadro de miserias y vicisitudes en que desenvuelven sus vidas, y la de Alejandro y Fior Daliza, resultó la más dramática.

Un amplio reportaje humano describe las condiciones en que la pareja lucha día a día por una existencia mejor, con tres hijos que no tienen acceso a educación, salud y alimentación. Es un modelo patético, pero heroico, de subsistencia.

La idea, cada año, es despertar la sensibilidad de los dominicanos solidarios y dolientes para que, en la medida en que puedan hacerlo, les regalen un poco de alegría a esta y otras familias vecinas de la Cañada de Diomedes.

Sería el mejor homenaje al ideal cristiano de ayudar al prójimo, mas si se encuentra en extremas necesidades, como es el caso de esta infortunada familia dominicana.

A stoic example of life in poverty

Sunk in poverty, the family of Alejandro and Fior Daliza Valdez will wait for Christmas Eve as another day in the calendar of a miserly existence, same as their neighbors in the slum called Cañada de Diomedes.

Right on the line that divides Guachupita from the 27 de Febrero sector, this family survives based on hopes and wishes, which never crystallize.

Their biggest wish at the end of the year is to have more lighting in their dilapidated hut; that is to say, a kind of light at the end of the tunnel of their anguish and precariousness.

As they are used to going up to three days without eating something suitable or nutritious, they have no illusions, like others, about the traditional Christmas Eve feast.

Every year, the LISTIN DIARIO visits poor neighborhoods and chooses a family that faithfully represents the picture of miseries and vicissitudes in which they develop their lives, and this year Alejandro and Fior Daliza’s, were the most dramatic.

An extensive human report describes the conditions in which the couple struggles every day for a better existence, with three children who do not have access to education, health and food.

It is a pathetic but heroic model of subsistence.

The idea, every year, is to awaken the sensitivity of the solidarity and mourning Dominicans so that, to the extent that they are able to do so, they give a little joy to this and other neighboring families of the Cañada de Diomedes.

It would be the best tribute to the Christian ideal of helping others, especially if they are in dire need, as is the case with this unfortunate Dominican family.