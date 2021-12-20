El peligro persiste

Las evidencias son abrumadoras y comprobables: la pandemia del Covid ha repuntado y sería insensato ignorar todo el peligro que encierra.

Cuando parecía que estaba aplanada, una nueva variante (la Ómicron) ha venido a interrumpir el camino de retorno a una gradual normalidad.

Tal como han advertido los especialistas y científicos que monitorean el indetenible avance de esta variante en todo el mundo, estamos a las puertas de otra ominosa ola de contagios.

Si bien se produce en momentos en que una buena parte de la población mundial se ha vacunado para prevenir consecuencias mayores, lo indiscutible es que, por encima de esos niveles de protección, el coronavirus sigue atacando.

Las precauciones elementales, más allá de la vacuna, son el uso de mascarillas y evitar las aglomeraciones, pero aún hay actitudes displicentes en muchos para asumirlas.

Esto luce ser una razón poderosa para que la pandemia siga su curso y no haya podido ser dominada apropiadamente.

Conociendo la velocidad y capacidad de afectación con que esta variante nos ha sorprendido, insistimos en la necesidad de que los ciudadanos tomen en serio la amenaza y no bajen la guardia de la prevención.

Cada ciudadano afectado por el virus representa un drama en varias escalas. Su familia se preocupa, su centro de trabajo pierde momentáneamente a uno de los suyos y el sistema sanitario se sobrecarga de demandas de atenciones.

Pensemos en todas las repercusiones del contagio y seamos más sensatos, más precavidos y más disciplinados en la lucha contra esta calamitosa pandemia.

The danger continue

The evidence is overwhelming and verifiable: the Covid pandemic has rebounded and it would be foolish to ignore all the danger it holds.

When it seemed that it was flattened, a new variant (the Omicron) has come to interrupt the path of return to a gradual normality.

As the specialists and scientists who monitor the unstoppable advance of this variant around the world have warned, we are on the verge of another ominous wave of infections.

Although it occurs at a time when a good part of the world population has been vaccinated to prevent greater consequences, the indisputable thing is that, above those levels of protection, the coronavirus continues to attack.

The elementary precautions, beyond the vaccine, are the use of masks and avoiding crowds, but there are still complacent attitudes in many to assume them.

This appears to be a powerful reason for the pandemic to run its course and not have been properly tamed.

Knowing the speed and capacity of affectation with which this variant has surprised us, we insist on the need for citizens to take the threat seriously and not lower their guard against prevention.

Each citizen affected by the virus represents a drama on several scales. His family worries, his workplace momentarily loses one of their own and the health system is overloaded with demands for care.

Let's think about all the repercussions of the contagion and let's be more sensible, more cautious and more disciplined in the fight against this dire pandemic.