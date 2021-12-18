Vacunación... o cierre

La variante Ómicron está obligando al mundo a dar un paso atrás en los relajamientos de sus restricciones frente a la pandemia del Covid.

Cierres de universidades, imposiciones de medidas para inducir a la vacunación, cuarentenas a viajeros o personas que tuvieron contactos con contagiados, marcan gradualmente el retorno a las primeras experiencias del 2020.

Ante la evidencia de una rápida propagación de esta variante en más de 75 países, República Dominicana no puede sentarse a esperar su llegada.

Sin muchos rodeos, el gobierno debe poner rápidamente en marcha una estrategia que permita prevenir, hasta donde sea posible, la penetración de esta variante y sus eventuales impactos.

Hay dos caminos: intensificar la campaña para aplicar las vacunas de refuerzo, en segunda o tercera dosis, y exigir pruebas PCR a los viajeros que lleguen desde el exterior.

Los brotes más preocupantes de la Ómicron se están verificando en ciudades desde donde suelen venir muchos viajeros, por lo que es preciso reforzar los controles en puertos y aeropuertos, para asegurarnos que los que llegan están vacunados y libres de contagio.

Por igual el gobierno debe hacer respetar la obligatoriedad de usar mascarillas en centros públicos, cerrados o abiertos, y los distanciamientos y aforos limitados en esos espacios.

Es preocupante que el entusiasmo y la voluntad para vacunarse hayan caído en estas últimas semanas, bajo la percepción de que la pandemia ya está dominada.

Si en estos momentos no tomamos con seriedad las amenazas de rebrotes con Ómicron, tarde o temprano del 2022 podríamos vernos en la disyuntiva de dar el paso atrás y de volver a los cierres.

Es mejor prevenir ahora, elevando la guardia, y no pretender remediar después.

Vaccination or closure

The Omicron variant is forcing the world to take a step back in relaxing its restrictions in the face of the Covid pandemic.

University closures, imposition of measures to induce vaccination, quarantines of travelers or people who had contacts with infected, gradually mark the return to the first experiences of 2020.

Faced with the evidence of a rapid spread of this variant in more than 75 countries, the Dominican Republic cannot sit back and wait for its arrival.

Without many detours, the government must quickly implement a strategy that prevents, as far as possible, the penetration of this variant and its eventual impacts.

There are two ways: to intensify the campaign to apply booster vaccines, in the second or third dose, and to demand PCR tests from travelers arriving from abroad.

The most worrisome outbreaks of the omicron are being verified in cities-cities from where many travelers usually come to the country, so it is necessary to reinforce controls in ports and airports, to ensure that those who arrive are vaccinated and free of contagion.

Likewise, the government must enforce the obligation to wear masks in public centers, closed or open, and the distance and limited capacity in those spaces.

It is worrying that enthusiasm and willingness to get vaccinated have fallen in recent weeks, under the perception that the pandemic is already under control.

If at this time we do not take the omicron outbreak threats seriously, sooner or later in 2022 we could find ourselves in the dilemma of taking a step back and returning to the closings.

It is better to prevent now, raising our guard, and not try to remedy later.