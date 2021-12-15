Blindaje frente al peligro

Una videocámara, un sistema de alarma o un enrejado electrificado son ya parte del blindaje con que los ciudadanos buscan auto protegerse de la plaga delictiva que nos azota.

Es que la inseguridad ciudadana ha sido tan palmaria que prescindir de estos sistemas, y de otras más opciones de vigilancia, sería imperdonable.

Y aún con este andamiaje electrónico ya familiar e indispensable en cualquier sector, no importa la condición socioeconómica de sus residentes, la delincuencia callejera sigue desafiando esas barreras.

No hay necesidad de hiperbolizar la realidad del miedo latente en la ciudadanía.

Las casas enrejadas y las conductas de alerta son respuestas válidas y justificadas ante el estado de desasosiego interno que perturba la vida de la mayoría.

De ahí que sea apremiante e indispensable que el gobierno equipe y profesionalice la Policía Nacional y los cuerpos especializados en seguridad ciudadana, para recuperar el control sobre los delincuentes.

La ciudadanía no puede seguir siendo rehén del miedo que infunden los bandidos con sus osados asaltos callejeros.

Lo pertinente es que los costos de las videocámaras y otros dispositivos de seguridad sean liberados de impuestos.

Estos son, de hecho, los productos de primerísima necesidad en estos tiempos de peligro. Por tanto, sus costos deberían estar al alcance de la mayoría, porque en definitiva es una contribución de la sociedad a la causa de su propia protección.

Shield against danger

A video camera, an alarm system or an electrified grille are already part of the shield with which citizens seek to protect themselves from the criminal plague that plagues us.

Is that citizen insecurity has been so glaring that dispensing with these systems, and other surveillance options, would be inexcusable.

And even with this electronic scaffolding already familiar and indispensable in any sector, no matter the socioeconomic status of its residents, street crime continues to challenge those barriers.

There is no need to hyperbolize the reality of latent fear in the citizens. The barred houses and alert behaviors are valid and justified responses to the state of internal unease that disturbs the lives of the majority.

Hence, it is urgent and indispensable that the government equip and professionalize the National Police and the specialized bodies in citizen security, to regain control over criminals.

Citizens can no longer be held hostage to the fear that bandits instill with their daring street assaults. What is relevant is that the costs of camcorders and other security devices are tax free.

These are, in fact, the most essential products in these times of danger and, therefore, their costs should be within the reach of the majority, because ultimately it is a contribution of society to the cause of its own protection.