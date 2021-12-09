Entre la salud y la economía

La pandemia del Covid colocó a la humanidad en una de sus más críticas disyuntivas: ¿Qué proteger primero, si la salud o la economía, amenazadas ambas a un mismo tiempo?

El confinamiento de las gentes, las fuertes limitaciones a su movilidad a través de toques de queda y las imposiciones de reglas de protección y de tratamientos preventivos, fue una elocuente elección de la salud humana como prioridad.

Pero esta no resolvió todo el dilema, porque creaba a su vez, como en un efecto de cascada, otra crisis mayor para la “salud” de una sociedad, que por lo regular se refleja en una economía sana, robusta y en crecimiento.

Y en eso vino el círculo vicioso de a quién salvar primero, si al humano, motor y beneficiario de la actividad productiva, o a los distintos sectores de la economía, sin los cuales, ese ser humano no logra bienestar material.

En ese contexto la humanidad se puso creativa. Apostó a un adecuado balance de sus prioridades, invirtiendo enormes recursos en las estructuras de la salud y en el combate biológico, y mantuvo operando, en condiciones muy limitadas, las maquinarias de la economía, tanto como lo permitían las circunstancias.

De ese modo, inauguramos una revolución en el modelo de trabajo con el apoyo de la virtualidad que modificó patrones de consumo, obligó a muchas empresas de servicios a reinventarse y creó nuevas oportunidades.

Uno de esos claros reflejos del dilema pandémico lo ofrece, en la serie especial de reportajes “Un país transformado”, que estamos publicando, el sector turístico dominicano, fuertemente apoyado por una vasta plataforma de hoteles, resorts y restaurantes.

Este sector, lidiando con un factor problemático común en todo el mundo, como fue la drástica reducción de los flujos de turistas por barco o avión, logró sobrevivir adecuando sus servicios a las exigencias sanitarias anticovid.

Surgió, como característica, el concepto de lo amigable y de lo “libre de Covid”, promovió la opción de la segunda propiedad, hizo alianza con los bancos para financiar a vacacionistas y facilitó seguros de salud a los turistas extranjeros.

Ese sector turístico y el de las zonas francas salvaron a la economía de un colapso fatal.

Between health and the economy

The Covid pandemic placed humanity in one of its most critical dilemmas: What to protect first, if health or the economy, both threatened at the same time?

The confinement of the people, the strong limitations to their mobility through curfews and the imposition of protection rules and preventive treatments, was an eloquent choice of human health as a priority.

But this did not solve the whole dilemma, because it in turn created, as in a waterfall effect, another major crisis for the "health" of a society, which is usually reflected in a healthy, robust and growing economy.

And then came the vicious circle of who to save first, if the human being, the driving force and beneficiary of productive activity, or the different sectors of the economy, without which that human being cannot achieve material well-being.

In this context, humanity got creative. He bet on an adequate balance of his priorities, investing enormous resources in health structures and biological combat, and kept operating, under very limited conditions, the machinery of the economy, as much as circumstances allowed.

In this way, we inaugurated a revolution in the work model with the support of virtuality that changed consumption patterns, forced many service companies to reinvent themselves and created new opportunities.

One of those clear reflections of the pandemic dilemma is offered, in the special series of reports "A transformed country", which we are publishing, the Dominican tourism sector, strongly supported by a vast platform of hotels, resorts and restaurants.

This sector, dealing with a common problem factor throughout the world, the drastic reduction in tourist flows by boat or plane, managed to survive by adapting its services to anticovid health requirements.

It emerged as a characteristic, the concept of friendliness and “Covid-free”, promoted the option of the second property, made an alliance with banks to finance vacationers and provided health insurance to foreign tourists.

This tourism sector, like the free zones, saved the economy from a fatal collapse.

Without fainting in efforts to combat the pandemic with mass vaccination and other preventive or curative actions, the country was able to recover part of what was lost at the most critical moment of economic paralysis.