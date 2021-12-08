Lo que sigue a la pandemia

Si la pandemia del Covid fue capaz de cambiar de cuajo los modelos de trabajo y producción, la inflación los pondrá a prueba en el porvenir inmediato.

Muchos pueden pensar que la llamada “nueva normalidad” se logró simple y llanamente con la adaptación a las tecnologías o innovaciones de producción y comercialización nacidas al calor de la pandemia.

Pero resulta que ante un panorama de “inflación obstinada”, que podría prolongarse más allá del 2022, los nuevos modelos adoptados podrían quedar sometidos a pruebas de resistencia y sostenibilidad.

Si empresas e industrias aumentaron su productividad y lograron mantener en niveles manejables sus costos operacionales con limitada mano de obra y eficiente uso de las tecnologías sustitutivas, la previsible etapa inflacionaria podría ser un balde de agua fría a la “nueva normalidad”.

En la serie especial de reportajes “Un país transformado”, que estamos publicando durante varios días, vemos cómo la industria y las empresas, sacudidas por el inesperado terremoto de la pandemia del Covid, se reinventaron.

Y ahora que trabajan bajo otros parámetros de eficiencia, les vienen encima reales amenazas si los insumos o materias primas que necesitan del exterior escasean o se encarecen más de la cuenta, como está ocurriendo.

Si la era de los cuellos de botella en los despachos y transportes de mercancías y combustibles persiste más allá de un período razonable, también les resultará difícil amortiguar el golpe del cambio y subsistir con lo que ahora ganan bajo la “nueva normalidad”.

Son los dilemas de estos tiempos, que irán provocando la búsqueda de atajos o soluciones creativas para que esas empresas o industrias refloten, si es que las potencias mundiales no siguen empeñadas en socavarse a sí mismas en sus luchas por las supremacías y si la inflación no se obstina en quedarse.

What follows the pandemic

If the Covid pandemic was able to completely change work and production models, inflation will put them to the test in the immediate future. Many may think that the so-called "new normal" was achieved simply and simply by adapting to production and marketing technologies or innovations born in the heat of the pandemic.

But it turns out that in the face of a “stubborn inflation” outlook, which could last beyond 2022, the new models adopted could be subjected to stress and sustainability tests.

If companies and industries increased their productivity and managed to keep their operating costs at manageable levels with limited manpower and efficient use of substitute technologies, the foreseeable inflationary stage could be a bucket of cold water for the "new normal".

In the special series of reports "A transformed country", which we are publishing for several days, we see how the industry and companies, shaken by the unexpected earthquake of the Covid pandemic, reinvented themselves.

And now that they work under other parameters of efficiency, real threats come upon them if the inputs or raw materials they need from abroad are scarce or become more expensive than necessary, how is it happening.

If the era of freight and fuel bottlenecks persists beyond a reasonable period, it will also be difficult for them to cushion the blow of change and subsist on what they now earn under the “new normal”.

It is the dilemmas of these times that will provoke the search for shortcuts or creative solutions for these companies or industries to rebound, if the world powers do not continue to be determined to undermine themselves in their struggles for supremacy and if inflation persist to stay.