Una olla de pus

La Cámara de Cuentas, sumergida en un inexplicable clima de sopor y si­lencio por varios años, acaba de des­tapar una verdadera y maloliente olla de pus al auditar las operacio­nes administrativas de distintas instituciones oficiales.

Más de cinco auditorías publicadas en los úl­timos días reflejan la gravedad de las violacio­nes a los debidos procedimientos de manejo de recursos públicos que implicaron la distracción de miles de millones de pesos.

Si grave fue la manipulación de los procedi­mientos para justificar operaciones administra­tivas irregulares, igual de pecaminosa ha sido la actitud contemplativa, amodorrada y franca­mente irresponsable de quienes mantuvieron secuestradas esas auditorías.

Las auditorías puestas a la luz pública habían sido iniciadas pero no concluidas en el tiem­po oportuno y vital, lo que desdice mucho de la responsabilidad crucial que tiene ese poder contralor para velar por el correcto uso de los fondos públicos.

Se recuerda que, tras una sorpresiva incur­sión de los fiscales de la Procuraduría Especiali­zada en la Persecución de la Corrupción Admi­nistrativa (PEPCA) en la sede de la Cámara de Cuentas, el ministerio público denunció que allí se “maquillaban” las auditorías,

Gravísima imputación si se toma en cuenta que la misión de esa Cámara, que desde hace pocos meses tiene nuevos miembros, es la de vigilar y hacer cumplir las reglas de la adminis­tración pulcra y transparente de los fondos del Estado.

Con los hallazgos documentados en las audi­torías recién divulgadas, procede entonces que la justicia profundice las investigaciones y pro­ceda con las medidas punitivas que caben con­tra los responsables de estas monumentales y escandalosas estafas.

