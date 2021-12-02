¡Ni un paso atrás!

Las leyes migratorias son una expresión de la soberanía de las naciones, sin distinción de si en ellas predominan o no regímenes que respetan los derechos humanos.

En el trato hacia los extranjeros que intentan violar sus fronteras o los requisitos legales de ingreso o residencia, ningún país anda con paños tibios ni indulgencias.

Las excepciones a esta regla solo aplican en aquellos casos en que las normativas internacionalmente acepta­das autorizan dispensas excepcionales para los que re­únen las condiciones de refugiados.

En el caso dominicano, su indeclinable e innegocia­ble deber es hacer respetar rigurosamente la ley de mi­gración, base de la soberanía y su derecho a la autode­terminación, frente a las intrusiones de ilegales en su territorio.

Actuar a contracorriente de este principio, consagrado en su Constitución, es claudicar sobre uno de los más caros fun­damentos de su propia independencia, y semejante error se­ría imperdonable para el gobierno que se atreviera a hacerlo.

Afortunadamente ha sido firme y responsable el pro­nunciamiento del gobierno, vía Cancillería, para refutar críticas hechas por la Comisión Interamericana de Dere­chos Humanos en relación con las deportaciones de em­barazadas haitianas.

Estas ni son refugiadas ni nada por el estilo. Son mu­jeres que, desesperadamente, pagan a traficantes pa­ra venir a parir a los hospitales dominicanos, gratuita­mente.

Y estos traficantes son tan malvados que, si las muje­res no pagan el precio del trato, las secuestran, las vio­lan o les sustraen bienes.

Las historias de estos desmanes han sido ilustrados en una serie de reportajes sobre la temible banda ma­fiosa Los Poteas que ha publicado el Listín Diario en los últimos días.

Refugiados sí son, y están en el país sin ser devueltos a Haití porque pesan amenazas de muerte en su contra, el exalcalde de Puerto Príncipe, Ralph Youry Chevry, el exgobernador de una provincia, Wenson Pierrez y otros dos haitianos disidentes.

Así que frente a las maniobras insidiosas y mani­pulaciones que se articulan para presionar al gobier­no a que se haga de la vista gorda en la aplicación de la ley de migración, solo cabe una consigna: ¡Ni un paso atrás!

Do Not Step Back

Migration laws are an expression of the sovereignty of nations, regardless of whether or not they are dominated by regimes that respect human rights.

In the treatment of foreigners who try to violate its borders or the legal requirements of entry or residence, no country walks with warm cloths or indulgences.

Exceptions to this rule only apply in those cases where internationally accepted regulations authorize exceptional waivers for those who meet refugee conditions.

In the Dominican case, its unwavering and nonnegotiable duty is to rigorously enforce its migration law, the basis of its sovereignty and its right to self-determination, in the face of illegal intrusions into its territory.

To act contrary to this principle, enshrined in its Constitution, is to give up on one of the most expensive foundations of its own independence, and such a mistake would be unforgivable for the government that dared to do so.

Fortunately, the statement made by the government, via the Foreign Ministry, to refute criticisms made by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in relation to the deportations of Haitian pregnant women, has been firm and responsible.

These are not refugees or anything like that. They are women who, desperately, pay traffickers to come to give birth to hospitals, free of charge. And these traffickers, who operate in other countries and for the same purposes, are so evil that, if women do not pay the price of the deal, they kidnap, rape or steal property.

These episodes have been illustrated in a series of reports on the fearsome mafia gang Los Poteas that the Listin Diario has published in recent days. Refugees yes, they are, and they are in the country without being returned to Haiti because of death threats against them, the former mayor of Port-au- Prince, Ralph Youry Chevry, the former governor of a province, Wenson Pierrez and two dissidents Haitians.

So in the face of the insidious maneuvers and manipulations that are articulated to pressure the government to turn a blind eye in the application of the migration law, there is only one slogan: Not a step back!