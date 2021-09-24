Haití, un volcán en erupción

En pocas palabras y con medidas puntuales, el presidente Abinader trazó con toda claridad lo que podría ser la ruta viable, a mediano y largo plazo, para evitar la erupción del volcán político y social de Haití.

La ruta cubre tres fases críticas: crear una coalición internacional que asuma de inmediato el control de ese necesario y vital proceso para la restauración del orden y la seguridad.

Le sigue, en paralelo, la apertura de un diálogo de los actores o líderes de las distintas fuerzas que se reparten el control de ese país, en busca de un acuerdo que permita organizar unas elecciones “justas y confiables”, de la cual salga el presidente que timoneará el proceso.

Y, de forma sostenible, un acompañamiento internacional para volcar recursos en el fortalecimiento de la capacidad productiva de Haití para atender las enormes presiones de alimentos, salud y empleos de su empobrecida población.

Falta saber hasta qué punto el liderazgo haitiano, que atomizó el territorio y fomentó el caos y la inseguridad, hasta llegar al punto de asesinar al presidente, está dispuesto a permitir esta intervención, esta asistencia internacional sin refunfuñar.

Por razones prudenciales, no convendría que el gobierno dominicano asumiera directamente el liderazgo de esa estrategia.

Mucho hemos hecho ya como un remediador de tantas necesidades de los vecinos y, como quiera, seguiremos siendo el primero y el mayor impactado por sus consecuencias, pase lo que pase de ahora en adelante.

La sorprendente y dramática renuncia del enviado especial de Estados Unidos en Haití, Daniel Foote, es un hecho significativo, no tanto por su repudio al trato dado por los policías fronterizos de Texas a millares de inmigrantes ilegales haitianos, sino por el cuadro catastrófico interno que describe en su carta de dimisión.

Lo que cabe decir, sin rodeos, ya lo planteó Abinader en la ONU: Haití es un problema regional, de imprevisibles aunque temibles consecuencias. Es, figurativamente, un volcán en curso de erupción, cuyas lavas no solo nos quemarán a nosotros, sino a otras zonas de esta región.

Es una pena que la llamada comunidad internacional no parezca animada a intervenir de nuevo en un país que, como ha dicho el renunciante enviado Foote, ha percibido que tales asistencias han tenido “catastróficos resultados”.

Haiti, an erupting volcano

In a few words and with specific measures, President Abinader clearly outlined what could be the viable route, in the medium and long term, to avoid the eruption of the political and social volcano in Haiti.

The route covers three critical phases: creating an international coalition that immediately assumes control of this vital and necessary process for the restoration of order and security.

It is followed, in parallel, by the opening of a dialogue between the actors or leaders of the different forces that distribute control of that country, in search of an agreement that allows the organization of "fair and reliable" elections, from which the president to steer the process comes out.

And, in a sustainable way, an international accompaniment to pour resources into strengthening the productive capacity of Haiti to meet the enormous food, health and employment pressures of its impoverished population.

It remains to be seen to what extent the Haitian leadership, which atomized the territory and fostered chaos and insecurity, to the point of assassinating the president, is willing to allow this intervention, this international assistance without grumbling.

For prudential reasons, it would not be appropriate for the Dominican government to directly assume leadership of this strategy.

We have already done much as a remedy for many of the needs of our neighbors and, however you want, we will continue to be the first and the most impacted by its consequences, whatever happens from now on.

The surprising and dramatic resignation of the United States special envoy in Haiti, Daniel Foote, is a significant fact, not so much because of his repudiation of the treatment given by the Texas border police to thousands of Haitian illegal immigrants, but because of the internal catastrophic situation that described in his letter of resignation.

What can be said, bluntly, was already raised by Abinader at the UN: Haiti is a regional problem, with unpredictable but fearsome consequences. It is, figuratively, a volcano in the process of erupting, whose lavas will not only burn us, but other areas of this region.

It is a shame that the so-called international community does not seem encouraged to intervene again in a country that, as the resigning envoy Foote has said, has perceived that such assistance has had "catastrophic results".