El precio justo por las noticias

Los principales diarios y empresas periodísticas de las Américas se han unido para reclamar a los gigantes proveedores de contenidos en las plataformas digitales un precio justo por el uso de sus insumos noticiosos.

Se adhieren, así, a una tendencia que progresivamente cobra fuerza en el mundo del periodismo independiente, que siente el impacto de las ínfimas compensaciones que reciben de Google y Facebook por la difusión de sus contenidos, los que reportan fuertes ingresos publicitarios a dichos proveedores.

Tanto si se trata del precio justo de los insumos noticiosos como de la óptima distribución de los beneficios de la publicidad que los gigantes colocan en sus medios, la demanda de los diarios de las Américas tiene fundamento y bases sólidas para cambiar ese injusto estado de cosas. Naciones europeas y Australia han aprobado leyes para superar estas desigualdades de trato.

Siguiendo esos precedentes, los diarios de las Américas, entre los cuales figuran el LISTÍN DIARIO y los medios dominicanos afiliados a la Sociedad Interamericana de Prensa (SIP), han abrazado la causa confiados en la justeza de sus reclamos y en la necesidad de procurar vías para su recuperación financiera tras los fuertes estragos causados en tiempos de la pandemia del Covid.

The right price for the news

The main newspapers and journalistic companies in the Americas have come together to demand a fair price from the giant providers of content on digital platforms for the use of their news inputs.

They adhere to a trend that is gradually gaining strength in the world of independent journalism, which feels the impact of the very small compensation they receive from Google and Facebook for the dissemination of their content, which report strong advertising revenue to these providers.

Whether it is about the fair price of news inputs or the optimal distribution of the benefits of the advertising that the giants place in their media, the demand of the newspapers of the Americas has a solid foundation and bases to change this unfair state of affairs.

European nations and Australia have passed laws to overcome these unequal treatment.

Following these precedents, the newspapers of the Americas, among which are the LISTIN DIARIO and the Dominican media affiliated to the Inter- American Press Association, have embraced the cause confident in the fairness of their claims and in the need to seek avenues for their financial recovery after the heavy ravages caused in times of the Covid pandemic.