Abinader se la juega

Al abanderarse en una lucha contra la corrupción y el flagelo del narcotráfico, el presidente Abinader se abre un abanico de presiones y resistencias frente a las que no puede ni debe claudicar.

Descabezar redes del crimen organizado que manejan miles de millones de pesos y dólares y, en paralelo, ponerle un torniquete a la corrupción administrativa, es una apuesta colosal e histórica.

Nunca se pudo hacer a esta escala porque muchas voluntades fueron doblegadas por la realidad y la magnitud del control que han ejercido, y todavía ejercen, los clanes del crimen organizado.

Estos clanes han envilecido las fortalezas de la justicia, los partidos, los cuerpos militares, el Congreso y los ayuntamientos y han llevado a la sociedad a un estado de crisis moral como jamás se ha visto.

Y esa sociedad, con las energías vivas que todavía le quedan, llevó al poder a un Presidente que justamente le prometió revertir el curso de esa decadencia, decretando “tolerancia cero” contra la corrupción y otorgando independencia al ministerio público para actuar contra el flagelo y su impunidad.

La mejor prueba de la impunidad no solo se refleja en la cantidad de delincuentes que reinciden, sino en aquellos a los que la justicia no les toca ni les llega de cerca o a los que compran indulgencias o descargos a billetazos limpios o al más despiadado chantaje.

Con tantas estructuras carcomidas, presentar batalla al fenómeno es un acto de defensa de la institucionalidad.

Para Abinader y todo su gobierno el desafío crucial es el de borrar un pasado de desafueros, permisividades e impunidades que han depreciado el valor de la ley, la autoridad innata de los poderes del Estado y el sistema de partidos.

Al presidente Abinader no puede dejársele solo, aislado, a su propia suerte.

Solo por esta muestra de coraje y de valor y la determinación de cumplir estos empeños, la sociedad que aspira a un orden distinto, en el que la corrupción y el bandidaje de los delincuentes dejen de ser el cáncer maligno, es la primera que debe alinearse para que no fracase ni para que las fuerzas del mal pretendan derribarlo.

Abinader plays it

By championing a fight against corruption and the scourge of drug trafficking, President Abinader opens up a range of pressures and resistance against which he cannot and should not give up.

Dispelling organized crime networks that handle billions of pesos and dollars and, in parallel, putting a tourniquet on administrative corruption, is a colossal and historic bet.

It could never be done on this scale because many wills were bent by reality and the magnitude of the control that organized crime clans have exercised, and still do.

These clans have debased the strongholds of justice, parties, military bodies, Congress and city councils and have led society to a state of moral crisis as has never been seen.

And that society, with the lively energies that it still has left, brought to power a president who just promised to reverse the course of that decline, decreeing "zero tolerance" against corruption and granting independence to the public prosecutor to act against the scourge and their impunity.

The best proof of impunity is not only reflected in the number of criminals who reoffend, but also in those who are not touched by justice or are close to them, or those who buy indulgences or discharges with clean tickets or the most ruthless blackmail.

With so many decayed structures, fighting the phenomenon is an act of defense of the institutionality.

For Abinader and his entire government, the crucial challenge is to erase a past of lawlessness, permissiveness and impunities that have depreciated the value of the law, the innate authority of the powers of the State and the party system.

President Abinader cannot be left alone, isolated, to his own luck.

Only because of this show of courage and courage and the determination to fulfill these endeavors, the society that aspires to a different order, in which corruption and banditry of criminals cease to be malignant cancer, is the first to align. so that it does not fail or that the forces of evil try to bring it down.