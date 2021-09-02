Con más de 30 mil kilos de drogas capturados en un año, como nunca antes, la Dirección Nacional de Control de Drogas ha marcado un sello de eficiencia y celo en la difícil lucha contra el flagelo del narcotráfico.

Sus agentes, apoyados regularmente por la Armada Nacional y la Fuerza Aérea, más los servicios de inteligencia, han expuesto sus vidas y su tiempo de familia para resguardar a la sociedad de este peligro.

Su trabajo, con alta profesionalidad y sentido del deber militar, merece ser reconocido dotándolos con más recursos, técnicos y humanos, para que la lucha que libran no tenga pausas ni medias tintas.

Las capturas de cargamentos de valor multimillonario se han realizado sistemáticamente, en todos los ambientes utilizados por los narcos, como puertos, negocios disfrazados, zona fronteriza, en los que a menudo hay que aplicar la fuerza para detener a los responsables o sus cómplices.

No se ha vuelto a hablar de drogas repartidas entre autoridades para su reventa, ni de peajes para hacerse de la vista gorda con naves marítimas o aéreas que transportan narcóticos, ni de conchupancias con empleados o funcionarios que despachan furgones.

Golpe a golpe, la lucha contra el narcotráfico ha ido sentando sus reales como una política firme de cero tolerancia, de indiscutible impacto en la seguridad nacional y en el desmantelamiento de las estructuras que promueven al país como un trampolín o como una base de venta y consumo local.

Curiosamente, estos éxitos no aparecen reflejados en los enunciados logros del gobierno en su primer año y son, a todas luces, más relevantes que muchos de ellos.

Beat by beat

With more than 30 thousand kilos of drugs captured in a year, as never before, the National Drug Control Direction has left a stamp of efficiency and zeal in the difficult fight against the scourge of drug trafficking.

Its agents, regularly supported by the National Navy and the Air Force, plus the intelligence services, have exposed their lives and family time to protect society from this danger.

Their work, with high professionalism and a sense of military duty, deserves to be recognized by providing them with more resources, technical and human, so that the fight that is being waged does not have pauses or half measures.

The seizures of multimillion dollar shipments have been carried out systematically, in all the environments used by drug traffickers, such as ports, disguised businesses, the border area, in which force mechanisms must often be used to arrest those responsible or their accomplices.

There has been no more talk of drugs seized and distributed among authorities for resale, nor of tolls to turn a blind eye to maritime or air ships that transport narcotics, with employees or officials who dispatch vans, nor of other conspiracies between agents and criminals.

Blow by blow, the fight against drug trafficking has been establishing its realities as a firm policy of zero tolerance, with an indisputable impact on national security and in the dismantling of the structures that promote the country as a springboard or as a sales base and local consumption.

Curiously, these successes are not reflected in the stated achievements of the government in its first year and are clearly more relevant than many of them.