Apuremos la segunda dosis

Con la extraordinaria inversión que ha hecho el gobierno adqui r iendo vacunas para asegurar la inmunidad frente al Covid, es injusto que miles de ciudadanos no hayan completado el esquema de las dos dosis.

Si se altera este esquema, de nada valdría la primera dosis, porque los niveles de protección son mínimos y no garantizan el blindaje básico sino hasta que se aplica la segunda y, en cualquier caso, la tercera.

Las últimas estadísticas muestran que solo 4 millones 543 mil personas tienen ambas dosis, de los 5 millones 725 mil vacunados.

Es decir, que hay una franja considerable en desidia, demora o abandono frente al proceso.

La apuesta crucial del gobierno debe ser la de desplegar un amplio operativo para persuadir a los ciudadanos a aplicarse la segunda dosis.

Porque solo así podemos amplificar y acelerar la inclusión para la tercera dosis. Y de esa forma estaremos mejor preparados para las sistemáticas amenazas de un coronavirus que muta continuamente hacia variantes más peligrosas y mortales.

Let's rush the second dose

With the extraordinary investment that the government has made in acquiring vaccines to ensure immunity against Covid, it is unfair that thousands of citizens have not completed the twodose scheme.

If this scheme is altered, the first dose would be of no use, because the levels of protection are minimal and do not guarantee basic shielding until the second and, in any case, the third is applied.

The latest statistics show that only 4 million 543 thousand people have both doses, of the 5 million 725 thousand vaccinated.

Just to say so, there is a considerable band of laziness, delay or abandonment in the face of the process.

The crucial bet of the government must be to deploy an operation to persuade citizens to apply the second dose. Because only then we can amplify and accelerate the inclusion for the third dose.

And this way we will be better prepared for the systematic threats of coronavirus that continually mutates into more dangerous and deadly variants.