La bestia sigue ahí, acechándonos

El coronavirus, como toda fiera insaciable, sigue al acecho y al ataque, aunque las recientes estadísticas de contagios y muertes parezcan dar la sensación de que se bate en retirada.

Una prueba de comprobación, inquietante, es que todavía se mantienen entre 24 y 29 por ciento la ocupación de camas con ventiladores y de cuidados intensivos, indicativo de la gravedad de los contagiados.

Y otro detalle es que la mayoría de las pruebas de detección son de antígenos, las más demandadas para fines de viajes, en nivel superior a las de PCR, que han sido las que comúnmente ofrecen el diagnóstico más confiable.

Como la capital y la provincia de La Altagracia disfrutan desde ayer de un marco de máxima flexibilidad en las restricciones porque no rige en ellas el toque de queda, hay que tener mucho cuidado con las apariencias de un control de la pandemia.

Y si bien la razón por la cual esos toques de queda se han levantado, es decir, la de que ambas demarcaciones han vacunado al 70 por ciento de sus poblaciones, no podemos ignorar que aún hay más de un millón de personas con una sola dosis.

Son propensos al contagio porque una sola dosis no garantiza amplio espectro de inmunidad. Ni siquiera dos dosis. Y, con suerte, una tercera de refuerzo sería lo óptimo.

Pero falta tiempo para alcanzar el ideal punto que conduce a la llamada inmunidad de rebaño, un objetivo que también parece en estado de dudas porque nuevas variantes que están arrasando en el mundo son demasiado resistentes a estos cócteles biológicos,

Lo recomendable es seguir actuando bajo la premisa de que la bestia ronda alevosa entre nosotros y que, al menor descuido, sabe dar el zarpazo brutal.

The beast still stalking us

The coronavirus, like any insatiable beast, continues to lurk and attack, although recent infection and death statistics seem to give the impression that it is retreating.

A disturbing proof is that the occupancy of beds with ventilators and intensive care is still between 24 and 29 percent, indicative of the severity of those infected.

And another detail is that most of the detection tests are for antigens, the most demanded for travel purposes, at a higher level than PCR, which have been the ones that commonly offer the most reliable diagnosis.

As the capital and the province of La Altagracia have enjoyed a framework of maximum flexibility in restrictions since yesterday because the curfew does not apply, we must be very careful with the appearance of a control of the pandemic.

And although the reason why these curfews have been lifted, that is, that both demarcations have vaccinated 70 percent of their populations, we cannot ignore that there are still more than a million people with a single dose.

They are prone to contagion because a single dose does not guarantee a broad spectrum of immunity. Not even two doses. And hopefully a booster third would be optimal.

But there is still time to reach the ideal point that leads to the so-called herd immunity, a goal that also seems in a state of doubt because new variants that are sweeping the world are too resistant to these biological cocktails.

It is advisable to continue acting under the premise that the beast roams treacherous among us and that, at the slightest oversight, it knows how to give the brutal blow.