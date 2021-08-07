El grave golpe de la peste porcina

Cuando la fiebre porcina africana invade un territorio, el golpe a las inversiones en la industria cárnica es demoledor.

Ya este país sufrió los embates de ese tipo de epidemia y si alguna experiencia se acumuló en los primeros años de la década de los ochenta es que a la corta o a la larga hay que erradicar la crianza de cerdos totalmente para provocar una lisis que restaure el territorio nacional para volver a fomentarla.

La pasada experiencia se llevó el cerdo criollo totalmente y el país tuvo que adaptar el sector con nuevas razas importadas.

Con casos diseminados en al menos 14 provincias y débiles controles sanitarios, el gobierno tiene que establecer cordones efectivos para evitar que salgan cerdos en pie, carnes o alimentos desde estos territorios hacia los que aun no se han infectado.

Por igual, es necesario ordenar que se pare el enrace y multiplicación de la población porcina en todo el país hasta que la fiebre esté bajo control, pues naciendo crías y enfermándose solo se acumulan pérdidas y se prolonga la peste en el tiempo.

Es grave que la presente administración haya cancelado a cientos de veterinarios y zootecnistas que por años prestaban labor para el gobierno y ahora no disponga de los técnicos calificados para enfrentar este grave golpe a un sector de la economía que tiene inversiones cercanas a los RD$30,000 millones.

Se impone que frente a la fiebre porcina que se expande ya en forma sostenida por el territorio nacional, se lance una verdadera estrategia que detenga su crecimiento a más provincias y se corte rápidamente donde ya está presente.

En todos los casos, la mano del gobierno debe estar extendida plenamente para ayudar a porcicultores a superar este momento difícil y reemprender vuelo para que en diciembre los dominicanos puedan disfrutar su tradicional lechón navideño.

The serious blow of swine fever

When African swine fever invades a territory, the hit to investment in the meat industry is devastating.

This country has already suffered the damages of this type of epidemic and if any experience was accumulated in the first years of the eighties, it is that in the short or long term, pig farming must be totally eradicated to provoke a recovery that restores the national territory to re-promote it.

The past experience took the Creole pig completely and the country had to adapt the sector with new imported breeds.

With scattered cases in at least 14 provinces and weak sanitary controls, the government has to establish effective cordons to prevent live pigs, meat or food from leaving these territories to which they have not yet been infected.

it is necessary to stopped the rooting and multiplication of the swine population in the whole country until the fever is under control, since when young are born and become ill, it only accumulate losses and the plague extends over time.

It is a serious problem that the present administration has canceled hundreds of veterinarians and zootechnicians who for years provided work for the government and now does not have the qualified technicians to face this serious blow to a sector of the economy that has investments close to RD $ 30,000 million pesos.

It is imperative that in the face of swine fever that is already expanding steadily throughout the national territory, a true strategy is launched that stops its growth in more provinces and is quickly cut off where it is already present.

In all cases, the government's hand must be fully extended to help pig farmers overcome this difficult moment and take flight again so that Dominicans can enjoy their traditional roast suckling pig in December.