El lunes se levanta totalmente el toque de queda que, por casi 17 meses, rigió en el Distrito Nacional y La Altagracia, como parte del andamiaje de lucha contra la pandemia del Covid.

Este final de la medida restrictiva se ha dispuesto en base al criterio de que con una población del 70 por ciento de jóvenes y adultos vacunados con dos dosis, hay mejores garantías de alcanzar una inmunidad de rebaño que minimice el ataque del coronavirus.

Pero resulta que, en la medida en que nuevas variantes han puesto en entredicho la efectividad óptima de las dos dosis, el gobierno tomó la iniciativa de aplicar una tercera vacuna de refuerzo, siendo el pionero internacional en esta estrategia.

Por algo lo hizo.

Bajo la lógica de tal premisa, creemos que lo oportuno hubiese sido amplificar el universo de vacunados con tercera vacuna, la del refuerzo, antes que apresurar la desescalada en momentos en que las variantes de preocupación comienzan a estropear los logros y las defensas adquiridas con el esquema de las dos dosis.

La apertura de la capital, el primer foco con mayores contagios y el segundo en número de muertes, entraña riesgos en un contexto como este, pues dentro de ella se mueve una población flotante que procede de lugares donde la meta de vacunación no se ha cumplido.

Ejemplos: las provincias Santo Domingo y San Cristóbal.

Cabría preguntar cuál es el “plan B” del gobierno si, en el contexto de esta apertura, los sintomáticos o asintomáticos que llegan a la capital (aun con una o dos dosis pero sin refuerzo) malogran este experimento y sea preciso volver a las restricciones, como ha pasado en muchos países.

Quisiéramos que eso no ocurra. Pero tampoco tenemos todas las armas para impedirlo.

What is the plan B?

On Monday, the curfew that, for almost 17 months, ruled in the National District and La Altagracia, as part of the scaffolding to fight the Covid pandemic, will be totally removed.

This end of the restrictive measure has been arranged based on the criteria that with a population of 70% of young people and adults vaccinated with two doses, there are better guarantees of achieving a herd immunity that minimizes the attack of the coronavirus.

But it turns out that, to the extent that new variants have called into question the optimal effectiveness of the two doses, the government took the initiative to apply a third booster vaccine, being the international pioneer in this strategy.

There Should be a reason why...

Under the logic of such a premise, we believe that the appropriate thing would have been to amplify the universe of vaccinated with a third vaccine, “ the booster ” , rather than rush the deescalation at a time when the variants of concern begin to spoil the achievements and defenses acquired with the scheme of the two doses. The opening of the capital, the first focus with the greatest infections and the second in number of deaths, entails risks in a context like this, since a floating population moves within it, coming from places where the vaccination goal has not been met. .

For example: Santo Domingo and San Cristóbal provinces.

We might ask what is the government's “plan B” if, in the context of this opening, the symptomatic or asymptomatic who arrive in the capital (even with one or two doses but without booster) fail this experiment and it is necessary to return to the restrictions , as has happened in many countries.

We don't want that to happen. But neither do we have all the weapons to prevent it.