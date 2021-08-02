Lo mejor que Johnny nos dejó

Más allá de su fama mundial como artista, finalmente el gran legado de Johnny Ventura fue el haber llevado una vida de decoro en la pobreza, humildad en su trato humano y sensibilidad social, las llaves de sus éxitos.

Cuando el presidente Luis Abinader, durante las exequias, pidió a los dominicanos que imitaran el ejemplo del artista, a quien definió como un “caballero de corazón enorme”, estaba dando la más apropiada personificación de esta gran figura nacional.

Porque, en verdad, la larga trayectoria de vida de Johnny Ventura está tachonada de esfuerzos, confianza en sí mismo, respeto a los demás y la convicción de que se puede llegar a la cima colocando “ladrillo tras ladrillo” sin rendirse ante las adversidades.

En su caso, siendo un niño de color, nacido en familia pobre con mínimos recursos, tal circunstancia no fue traba para aspirar a una buena formación educativa y a subir los más altos peldaños en sus aspiraciones artísticas o políticas.

Por eso fue un hijo y padre ejemplar, arquitecto de una familia unida y solidaria que sabrá cuidar su legado.

Su filosofía era pura y simple: “Aprendí a no avergonzarme por nada; ser bueno en todo para alcanzar las metas y asumir que la buena o la mala suerte están predeterminadas por las decisiones que uno tome en la vida”.

En concreto, la suma de las virtudes humanas, ejercidas armónicamente frente a los demás, valieron mucho para que Dios allanara los caminos que permitieron a Johnny Ventura alcanzar la gloria plena de la inmortalidad en el corazón de un país que lo despidió entre alegrías y llantos.

The best that Jhonny left us

Beyond his world fame as an artist, finally the great legacy of Jhonny Ventura was having led a life of decorum in poverty, humility in his human treatment and social sensitivity, the keys to his successes.

When President Luis Abinader, during the funeral, asked the Dominicans to copy the example of the artist. When he defined Jhonny Ventura as a "gentleman with a huge heart," he was giving the most appropriate personification of this great national figure.

The truth is, Jhonny Ventura's long life trajectory is studded with efforts, self-confidence, respect for others and the conviction that you can reach the top by placing “brick after brick” and not giving up in the face of adversity.

In his case, being a child of color, born into a poor family with minimal resources, it was not an obstacle to aspire to a good educational training and to climb the highest rungs in his artistic or political aspirations.

That’s why as a son and father he was an example, the architect of a united and supportive family that will know how to take care of his legacy.

His philosophy was pure and simple: “I learned not to be ashamed of anything; be good at everything to achieve goals and assume that good or bad luck is predetermined by the decisions we make in life.

Specifically, the sum of human virtues, exercised harmoniously in front of others, was very valuable for God to pave the way that allowed Jhonny Ventura to achieve the full glory of immortality in the heart of a country that dismissed him with happiness and tears .