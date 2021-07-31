Con la proa en el futuro

El mar y el farol están indisolublemente ligados en la génesis del Listín Diario, trazando sus designios en una historia que marca mañana 132 años.

La circunstancia de que naciera como una pequeña hoja de información marítima, razonablemente bautizada como Listín, en las vecindades de un puerto y del farol que lo iluminaba, se asocia muy bien a su propia idiosincrasia.

Desde entonces, desde aquel lejano 1o de agosto de 1889, la trayectoria del Listín ha sido como la de un barco con cuya proa corta todas las aguas procelosas de la comunicación social para llegar hasta la verdad y proyectarla a la sociedad, como su farol de guía.

Para llegar con sus activos esenciales intactos a este nivel de longevidad, entre los muy escasos periódicos centenarios que han sobrevivido al tiempo, Listín Diario ha tenido que capear tormentas y vicisitudes para cumplir su misión de informar y proveer conocimiento a los dominicanos.

Ese legado ha sido su principal fortaleza, porque con esa armadura ha podido librar muchas batallas por la libertad de expresión y la vida en democracia, haciéndose merecedor de la confianza de sus lectores que es, en definitiva, la sustancia vital que lo ha sostenido durante trece décadas repartidas en tres siglos.

Nunca, como hoy, el entorno en el cual ha ejercido su misión como ente del periodismo profesional había sido tan estremecido por una secuencia de episodios que abrieron el camino a tecnologías sustitutivas de las herramientas tradicionales con las cuales evolucionó en el tiempo.

Estamos preparados, con nuestro mascarón de proa que simboliza la defensa de los valores de la verdad, la libertad y la dominicanidad, para navegar por el mar de la modernidad, asumiendo las adaptaciones y transformaciones que sean necesarias y compatibles con las necesidades de una sociedad en permanente cambio.

¡Gracias a todos los lectores y clientes que nos han brindado su confianza y su lealtad en estos 132 años!

With the bow in the future

The sea and the lantern are inextricably linked in the genesis of the Listin Diario, tracing their designs in a story that marks 132 years tomorrow. The fact that it was born as a small maritime information sheet, reasonably baptized as a directory, in the vicinity of a port and the lamp that illuminated it, is associated very well with its own idiosyncrasy.

Since then, since that distant August 1, of 1889, Listin's trajectory has been like a ship with whose bow cuts all the stormy waters of social communication to reach the truth and project it to society, like its lantern of guide.

To reach this level of longevity with its essential assets intact, among the very few centennial newspapers that have survived time, the Listin Diario has had to pass weather storms and vicissitudes to fulfill its mission of informing and providing knowledge to the Dominicans.

That legacy has been his main strength, because with that armor has been able to fight many battles for freedom of expression and life in a democracy, earning the trust of his readers, which is, in short, the vital substance that has sustained him during thirteen decades spread over three centuries.

Never, like today, the environment in which it has exercised its mission as a professional journalism entity has been so shaken by a sequence of episodes that opened the way to substitute technologies for the traditional tools with which it evolved over time.

We are prepared, with our figurehead that symbolizes the defense of the values of truth, freedom and Dominicanness, to navigate the sea of modernity, assuming the adaptations and transformations that are necessary and compatible with the needs of a society in permanent change.

Thank You to all the readers and customers who have given us their trust and loyalty in these 132 years!