Una lucha que no admite dobleces

La lucha contra la corrupción ha sido el emblema del gobierno, lo que ya se reconoce a nivel internacional.

De tan abrumadora que ha sido, como un flagelo de los recursos públicos, se tenían dudas de que un combate frontal contra la corrupción fuese posible en un sistema ampliamente contaminado por ella.

El primer paso fue la acertada decisión del presidente Luis Abinader de propiciar la independencia del ministerio público, rompiendo las estrechas cadenas de subordinación a un poder político tradicionalmente indulgente frente a los corrompidos.

Al confiarle el control de esa estratégica área del poder judicial a la insobornable procuradora general, Miriam Germán, y a sus valientes adjuntos, Yeni Berenice y Wilson Camacho, el país ha visto que la lucha es real, no ficticia ni acomodaticia.

Para pavimentar el camino de la transparencia y la institucionalidad, poniendo a resguardo los bienes públicos de manejos irregulares, no puede haber selectividades ni dobleces a la hora de limpiar al Estado de sus lacras.

El presidente Abinader ratificó ayer que su gobierno se mantiene firme en esta política y que “no tolera ni tolerará ningún acto de corrupción de esta y la pasada administración”. A la vista están las primeras pruebas que lo confirman.

En lo adelante, la prioridad es no abandonar el frente de la batalla ni dejarse mediatizar o neutralizar por los que han malversado los bienes del pueblo desde sus privilegiadas posiciones de poder, al amparo de la más escandalosa impunidad.

A fight that does not admit twits

The fight against corruption has been the emblem of the government, which is already recognized internationally.

As overwhelming as it has been, as a scourge of public resources, there were doubts that a frontal fight against corruption was possible in a system widely contaminated by it.

The first step was the successful decision of President Luis Abinader to promote the independence of the public ministry, breaking the narrow chains of subordination to a political power traditionally indulgent in the face of the corrupt.

By entrusting the control of this strategic area of the judiciary to the indebted attorney general, Miriam Germán, and her brave deputies, Yeni Berenice and Wilson Camacho, the country has seen that the struggle is real, not fictitious or accommodative.

To cover the way for transparency and institutionality, safeguarding public assets from irregular management, there can be no selectivity or doubleness when it comes to cleaning the State of its imperfections.

President Abinader ratified yesterday that his government remains firm in this policy and that "it does not tolerate nor will it tolerate any act of corruption by this and the past administration."

In sight are the first tests that confirm it. From now on, the priority is not to abandon the battle front or to be mediated or neutralized by those who have misappropriated the property of the people from their privileged positions of power, under the protection of the most scandalous impunity.