Haití, la inseguridad es la regla

Bajo las mismas llamas de la violencia que condujeron a su martirio, así Haití sepultó ayer al presidente Jovenel Moïse, proyectando el realismo trágico en que sigue sumida esa nación.

La apresurada estampida de algunas delegaciones extranjeras a causa de tiroteos en el sepelio, confirman que el estado de inseguridad es la regla y que la viabilidad del gobierno de transición está en juego.

El propio jefe de la Policía, cuya caravana fue atacada a tiros el jueves, recibió abucheos durante los funerales que motivaron el lanzamiento de bombas lacrimógenas contra una multitud.

Y en el panegírico de despedida, la viuda, Martine Moïse, desahogó su dolor diciendo que el presidente fue víctima de la traición y que los culpables del magnicidio estaban presentes en el entierro y que los miraría directamente a sus ojos.

Semejante contexto de iracundia desmedida entre los actores de la crisis de inestabilidad de Haití ofrece la más elocuente prueba de que la violencia brutal que acabó con la vida de Moïse no terminó con su sacrificio.

El clima de inestabilidad, que no parece fácil de diluirse, penderá como una amenaza en la coexistencia dominico-haitiana, tan quebradiza como la fallida solemnidad de un funeral, malograda a golpe de tiros, bombas, estampidas y odios reavivados.

Haiti, insecurity is the rule

Under the same flames of violence that led to his martyrdom, Haiti buried President Jovenel Moïse yesterday, projecting the tragic realism in which that nation continues to plunge.

The hasty stampede of some foreign delegations due to a shootings at the funeral, confirm that the insecurity is the rule and that the viability of the transitional government is at stake.

The police chief himself, whose caravan was shot on Thursday, received boos during the funeral that led to the use of gas bombs to the crowd.

And in the farewell eulogy, the widow, Martine Moïse, vented her pain by saying that the president was a victim of treason and that those guilty of the assassination were present at the funeral and that she would look them directly in the eyes.

This context of unbridled anger among the actors in the crisis of instability in Haiti offers the most eloquent proof that the brutal violence that killed Moïse did not end with his sacrifice.

The climate of instability, which does not seem easy to dissolve, will hang as a threat in the Dominican-Haitian coexistence, as brittle as the failed solemnity of a funeral, ruined by gunshots, bombs, stampedes and hates.