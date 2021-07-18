Las nuevas batallas de la prensa escrita

Miguel Franjul

En una era en que las aplicaciones tecnológicas son las que determinan los nuevos perfiles del periodismo digital, a la prensa escrita solo le quedan armas conceptuales para seguir dando la batalla por su presencialidad física.

Por la naturaleza de su formato, que lo determina el tamaño, las páginas y los contenidos limitados a textos y gráficos no animados, el periódico papel tiene fortalezas que aún puede potencializar.

Aunque gradualmente se vaya achicando el número de sus lectores, el periódico puede maximizar su importancia e influencia como fuente de veracidad y profundidad en la transmisión de las noticias y en la correcta proyección de la realidad.

Las noticias falsificadas, no creíbles, que encuentran más canales por las vías digitales, pueden crear percepciones equivocadas de una realidad.

Esto no ocurre en los diarios impresos, donde los esquemas de redacción , verificación y de confrontación de fuentes, son la garantía de que los hechos no serán adulterados.

Al servir a la verdad, han sido siempre considerados como pilares indiscutibles de una democracia,las auténticas cajas de resonancia de la libertad de expresión.

Su gran reto ahora, el de robustecer los controles de las “fake news”, les permitirá conservar los mejores activos de la credibilidad y la confiabilidad.

Su otro reto vital es apostar a la profundidad en la exposición de los hechos, usando las armas de la investigación o de los recursos de la inteligencia artificial para aprovechar el inmenso caudal de data disponible en la definición e interpretación de la verdadera realidad.

De tanta información que inundan los canales digitales, la parte medular, es decir, la base, soporte o elemento esencial del hecho noticioso, suele diluirse o invisibilizarse en la prisa por difundirlo o en la cortedad o insuficiencia de los datos aportados.

Es ahí, en ese vacío hasta ahora insalvable en la esfera digital, en el que los periódicos impresos pueden recuperar el interés de los lectores, llevándolos a un escenario donde la crítica, el discernimiento y el mejor análisis los capacita para distinguir una realidad no adulterada y actuar en consecuencia frente a ella sin extravíos.

Es una batalla en que las armas conceptuales sustituyen las aplicaciones tecnológicas. Y esas armas están todavía, por fortuna, en sus manos.

The new battles of the written press

In an Era in which technological applications are the ones that determine the new profiles of digital journalism, the written press only have conceptual weapons left to continue fighting for their physical presence.

Due to the nature of its format, which is determined by size, pages and content limited to non-animated texts and graphics, the paper newspaper has strengths that it can still enhance.

Although the number of its readers is gradually shrinking, the newspaper can maximize its importance and influence as a source of truth and depth in the transmission of news and in the correct projection of reality.

The falsified, not credible news, which find more channels through digital channels, can create mistaken perceptions of a reality.

This does not happen in printed newspapers, where the drafting, verification and source comparison schemes are the guarantee that the facts will not be adulterated.

By serving the truth, they have always been considered the indisputable pillars of a democracy, the true sounding boards for freedom of expression.

Their great challenge now, to strengthen the controls of "fake news", will allow them to preserve the best assets of credibility and reliability.

His other vital challenge is to bet on the depth in the exposition of the facts, using the weapons of the investigation or the resources of artificial intelligence to take advantage of the immense wealth of data available in the definition and interpretation of the true reality.

With all the information that floods the digital channels, the core part, that is, the base, support or essential element of the news event, is usually diluted or invisible in the rush to disseminate it or in the shortness or insufficiency of the data provided.

It is there, in that barren so far insurmountable in the digital sphere, in which printed newspapers can regain the interest of readers, leading them to a scenario where criticism, discernment and the best analysis enable them to distinguish an unadulterated reality and act accordingly in front of it without going off beem.

It is a battle in which conceptual weapons replace technological applications. And those weapons are still, fortunately, in his hands.