Hay que darle el “jaque mate”

Vacuna, distanciamiento y uso de mascarillas son los tres golpes que se necesitan propinar, sistemáticamente, para frenar y dar el “jaque mate” al coronavirus.

Por eso es indispensable recurrir a las dosis de refuerzo, como ya se hace en otros países, sin descuidar las elementales medidas de prevención, bastante conocidas, pero insuficientemente aplicadas.

Sin esta trilogía defensiva no hay manera de darle una especie de electro-shock al virus.

Otras alternativas “confortables”, como es el deseo de una mayoría cansada de encierros y restricciones, han resultado en retrocesos en la lucha.

Ahí están las pruebas tangibles de naciones que, tras una extraordinaria cobertura con vacunas, decidieron desmantelar algunas restricciones y terminaron reimplantándolas.

El periódico Heraldo de Aragón, de España, citando a médicos especialistas, expuso que las mascarillas, las vacunas, la distancia interpersonal, la higiene y la buena ventilación “son eficaces para (combatir) todas las variantes”.

Si el gobierno dominicano ha hecho una apuesta firme por la tercera dosis, sin pérdida de tiempo, no es por capricho.

De seguro lo motiva la inquietante posibilidad de que las nuevas variantes contagiosas del coronavirus estén ya causando sus estragos internamente.

Dependerá de cada ciudadano asumir con responsabilidad estas medidas preventivas para proteger la salud y la vida.

We have to give him "checkmate"

Vaccine, social distancing and use of masks are the three things that need to be delivered, systematically, to stop and “checkmate” the coronavirus.

That is why it is essential to appeal to booster doses, same way that has been done in other countries, without neglecting the elementary prevention measures, well known, but insufficiently applied.

Honestly speaking, without this defensive trilogy there is no way to give the virus some kind of electro-shock.

Others "comfortable" alternatives, such as the desire of a majority tired of confinements and restrictions, have resulted in setbacks in the struggle.

There is the tangible evidence of nations that, after an extraordinary coverage with vaccines, decided to dismantle some restrictions and ended up reimposing them.

The newspaper Heraldo de Aragón, from Spain, citing specialist doctors, stated that masks, vaccines, interpersonal distance, hygiene and good ventilation "are effective to fight all variants."

If the Dominican government has made a firm commitment to the third dose, without loss of time, trust me… it is not a whim.

It is surely motivated by the disturbing possibility that the new contagious variants of the coronavirus are already causing damage internally.

It will be definitely up to each citizen to take responsibility for these preventive measures to protect their health and life.