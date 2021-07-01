Las lavas del volcán haitiano pueden salpicarnos

Haití hierve en sangre, violencia, hambre y pandemia, literalmente como un volcán que entró en erupción y cuyas lavas ardientes pueden llegar hasta nosotros.

Sin gobierno ni autoridades eficientes, atomizado por pandillas armadas hasta los dientes que defienden sus propios espacios, especialmente los del narcotráfico y los contrabandos de todo tipo, Haití se estremece como un paciente terminal.

La violencia incesante tuvo ayer otro capítulo trágico cuando agentes policiales mataron a 15 civiles, entre ellos al periodista Diego Charles, en la saga de enfrentamientos diarios que han provocado que más de 10,000 personas, según las Naciones Unidas, hayan huido de sus hogares.

Es casi un escenario de guerra civil agravado por una inseguridad alimentaria que persiste y por un fuerte repunte de los contagios y muertes por Covid, dos poderosas razones para que se acelere la desesperada huida hacia la República Dominicana.

Con este volcán en erupción y más encarnizadas luchas entre pandillas armadas, varias de ellas con presumibles padrinazgos oficiales, el panorama se ensombrece día a día.

Hay pocas luces al final del túnel en la lucha entre un gobierno acorralado que no logra soluciones constitucionales ni consenso para recuperar la estabilidad democrática, lo que podría dar lugar a una urgente intervención de los llamados “países amigos” para imponer orden que salve a los haitianos.

Mientras tanto, las lavas de esa violencia fluyen hacia el Este, donde todos estamos entretenidos en otras cosas.

Haitian volcano lavas can splash us

Haiti boils with blood, violence, hunger and pandemic, literally like a volcano that erupted and whose fiery lavas can reach us.

Without an efficient government or authorities, atomized by gangs armed to the teeth that defend their own spaces, especially those of drug traffic and smuggling of all kinds, Haiti shudders like a terminal patient.

Yesterday the incessant violence had another tragic chapter when police officers killed 15 civilians, including journalist Diego Charles, in the saga of daily clashes that have caused more than 10,000 people, according to the United Nations, to have fled their homes.

It is almost a scene of civil war aggravated by persistent food insecurity and by a strong rebound in infections and deaths from Covid, two powerful reasons for the desperate flight to the Dominican Republic to accelerate.

With this volcano erupting and more fierce fighting between armed gangs, several of them with presumably official sponsorships, the view darkens day by day.

There are few lights at the end of the tunnel in the struggle between a cornered government that does not achieve constitutional solutions or consensus to regain democratic stability, which could lead to an urgent intervention by the so-called "friendly countries" to impose order that saves the Haitians.

Meanwhile, the lavas of that violence flow to the East, where we are all entertained in other things.