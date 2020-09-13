Un fuerte reto para el periodismo escrito

Miguel Franjul

miguel.franjul@listindiario.com

Cada día el video y el audio se afianzan como los principales soportes de la comunicación y el aprendizaje humano.

Las noticias en estos formatos superan, en preferencia, a las de texto. El nuevo lenguaje descansa en la visualización de imágenes y la escucha de noticias o contenidos vocalizados.



Las nuevas generaciones, que aprendieron o se educaron con unos modelos de enseñanza más afincados en esos dos formatos, el audio y el video, prefieren enterarse de las noticias viéndolas u oyéndolas, más que leyéndolas.



De ahí que haya resultado un imperativo de los periódicos digitales y las redes sociales apelar a los recursos audiovisuales para trasmitir informaciones, lecciones de ciencia y cultura en general, consumidas a través de las pantallas de sus teléfonos inteligentes u otros dispositivos.



Pilares, de antaño, de la televisión y la radio, se mezclan ahora por la magia del multimedia para enganchar la atención de los usuarios, que no lectores ni televidentes o radioyentes, como se les conocía antes de la era del internet.



En estas plataformas, el texto sobrevive si se ajusta a la brevedad y a la sencillez de palabras.



De esa manera puede esquivar más fácil el peligro de la interrupción cuando el usuario es capaz de detener la lectura para atender un aviso de “breaking-News”, una tele-llamada o un mensaje de WhatsApp.



Esta nueva cultura de la comunicación plantea retos al periodismo escrito, máxime si es en formato papel, para encontrar una fórmula de coexistencia con los recursos audiovisuales, haciendo valer la inconmensurable superioridad de la palabra, que es la que permite expresar ideas y pensamientos y enriquecer el vocabulario, hasta ahora el insustituible pilar de toda cultura.

Traducción al inglés de Las Reflexiones

A great challenge for the written press

Every day, video and audio formats become stronger supports for human communications and their learning.

News in such formats outweigh, in preference, the text. The optimal language lays on the visualization of images and listening to vocalized content.

The newer generations, who've been educated with more established learning models in these two formats, prefer to find out about the news by watching or hearing them, rather than reading them.

Therefore, it's been an imperative of digital newspapers and social media to appeal to audiovisual resources for the broadcast of information, culture lessons and other scientific investigations, that are then consumed through smartphone screens or other similar devices.

Radio and TV pillars of yesteryear are leaning towards the might of digital multimedia, to gain again the attention of the users today.

On these platforms, texts do survive if conformed to brevity and simplicity of words. This way, it's not as hard to prevent users from interrupting themselves when they feel like attending a “breaking-news” notice, a video-call or any other message.

This new culture of communications poses big challenges to the journalism of text, especially if it comes in the printed format. Meaning it must find a formula for coexistence with those audiovisual resources, asserting the immeasurable value of the word, which is what enriches our vocabularies and allows the direct expressions of our ideas and thoughts. In other words, words are the foremost irreplaceable pillar of all cultures, until now.

- Translated from Spanish by Randy Rodriguez.