Lo que la mayoría no lee

Miguel Franjul

Cada mañana, como un ritual inviolable, la reunión editorial de Listín Diario se inicia con una mirada a las métricas que nos muestran cuáles son en orden jerárquico las noticias más leídas hasta ese momento en nuestras plataformas integradas del impreso y del digital.

Para sorpresa de quienes, la noche anterior, han elegido las noticias de portada en la suposición de que son las más relevantes del día, tanto por sus presuntas repercusiones como por la importancia que le damos desde una óptica de interés periodístico, las más leídas son otras que generalmente nada tienen que ver con nuestras “principales”.

Esta comprobación rutinaria nos ha permitido aprender, con el tiempo y la experiencia, que los usuarios digitales se interesan más, según estas métricas exactas a toda prueba, en los temas sociales y humanos que tienen más proximidad con sus necesidades y vivencias o aquellos que les aportan datos y bases para un mejor conocimiento de la realidad del país y del mundo.

En gran medida, el conocimiento de estas preferencias es lo que ha ido influyendo entre los editores que se reúnen cada mañana a planificar y decidir los contenidos del futuro en función de los intereses de la audiencia, para orientar y enfocar nuestras búsquedas en atención a estas señales que mandan los lectores de forma que podamos estar mejor conectados y enganchados con ellos.

A falta de métricas o sistemas fluidos de monitoreo de los lectores del impreso, la fuente más cercana para medir los niveles de lectoría es la de la audiencia digital, pues esta consume primordialmente lo que el impreso traslada al digital, más las notas de valor agregado que produce esta última plataforma sobre varios de los temas relevantes para mantener la dinámica informativa del día.

De esa forma hemos comprobado, y esto lo acaba de confirmar la última encuesta de Gallup Dominicana publicada a principios de este mes de mayo por el diario Hoy, que la mayoría de los lectores, tanto del impreso (55.4 %) como del digital (53 %), nunca lee las noticias sobre política, y esta mayoría solo ve a veces los programas políticos por televisión.

Esto parecería incongruente si nos llevamos de la percepción de que la sociedad está politizada y saturada de las noticias que tienen que ver con los pronunciamientos, las polémicas, los insultos y descalificaciones entre políticos o las que reflejan las crisis internas de los partidos, que parecen dominar todo el espacio noticioso del país, y que por tanto son parte del menú infaltable de los medios.

Pues resulta que esta es una tendencia más generalizada en el mundo del periodismo en redes sociales o impresos, ya que una reciente investigación del Center for Media Engagement de la Universidad de Texas, en Austin, ha revelado que la mayoría de los norteamericanos encuestados desdeña leer las noticias que reproducen los conflictos o insultos entre políticos.

El estudio concluye que aunque los medios pueden creer que este tipo de noticias basadas en la respuesta emotiva, la ira, la indignación o el insulto, puede atrapar más al lector, “nuestros resultados muestran que los periodistas deberían pensarlo dos veces al elegir el tipo de enfoque que se da a las noticias políticas”, ya que las consideran menos creíbles.

Traducción al inglés de Las Reflexiones

What most do not read

Every morning, as an inviolable ritual, the editorial meeting of the Listin Diario begins with a look at the metrics that reveal which news are read the most, in hierarchical order, on both our printed and digital platforms.

To the surprise of those who have chosen the front-page news a day before, on the assumption that they'd be the most relevant of the next day, because of their alleged repercussions and the importance we give them from a journalistic point of view, "the most read" title actually belongs to different news that generally have nothing to do with our head ones.

This routine of verification has allowed us to learn, through time and experience, that digital users are more interested, according to these exact metrics, on all human topics and issues that are closer to their needs and experiences, which give them a better understanding of the reality of our country and the world.

To a large extent, the knowledge of these preferences is what has been influencing the redactors to plan and decide the contents of the future according to the interests of the audience, in a way that we can guide ourselves by leaning on readers so that we all can be better connected.

Due to the absence of proper metrics or fluid monitoring systems that can measure the interactions of readers with the printed newspapers, the closest thing would be checking out the digital audience, since this group gets to consume what the printed platform has translated into the digital, plus the added multimedia files which make the latter platform maintain a very good informative dynamic on the relevant topics of every day.

With this we've verified something that has also been confirmed by the latest survey of Gallup Dominicana published by the newspaper Hoy, during the month of May of 2019, which implies that most readers, both printed (55.4%) and digital (53%) ones, never actually dedicate time to read the news about politics, and that this group only watches the political transmissions on television on a very casual basis.

This would seem incongruous if we believe in the perception that society is politicized and saturated with the news that have to do with pronouncements, polemics, insults and disqualifications amongst politicians or those that reflect the internal crises of the parties, which seem to dominate all the news space of the country, and therefore, are part of the inevitable menu of the media.

This turns out to be a rather widespread trend in the world of journalism in general, as a recent investigation by the Center for Media Engagement at the University of Texas, Austin, has revealed that most Americans surveyed disdain reading the news that repercussions conflict, misbehavior or degradation towards or between politicians.

The study concludes that although the media may believe that this type of news based on the emotional response, anger, outrage and insults can entice the readers more, "our results show that journalists should think twice when choosing the type of focus that is given to political news, since they're considered less credible".

- Translated from Spanish by Randy Rodriguez.