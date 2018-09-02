La audiencia infantil, un nicho prometedor

Contrario a lo que muchos pensarían, los niños de 7 a 12 años también son consumidores de contenidos y noticias en las redes sociales. En ellos ponen ahora su mirada los diarios impresos y digitales, muchos de los cuales ofrecen variedad de opciones para "enganchar" con esta creciente audiencia.

Ya existen productos que ayudan a conectar y mantener estas audiencias en diarios, revistas, fascículos y medios digitales en América Latina, en concordancia con la realidad de que el 70 por ciento de los niños latinoamericanos posee un dispositivo ( teléfono o tablet) a través del cual puede acceder a estas plataformas.

Algunos diarios que ofrecen revistas para pequeñines han recurrido a la tecnología de la "realidad aumentada" para transformar en vídeos o imágenes animadas sus ilustraciones, tomando en cuenta que esta es una audiencia mas proclive a los videojuegos que a ver viñetas y fotos frías en los impresos.

En la reciente conferencia SIP-Connect 2018 que organizó la Sociedad Interamericana de Prensa en Miami, conversé con Jacinto Montu, fundador de Unicorn, una empresa joven que promueve mas de 16 productos digitales e impresos, o ambos a la vez, incluyendo herramientas educacionales, para ganar el mercado infantil.

Me dijo que 343 millones 200 mil niños participan en video-juegos en el mundo y que el 53 por ciento accede a las redes sociales a buscar contenido general, un detalle que los grandes proveedores del internet toman en cuenta para aplicar filtros que eviten que los niños consuman noticias inadecuadas como las que se refieren a suicidios, violaciones sexuales, estímulos para la drogadicción, crímenes o pornografia.

Los niños latinoamericanos de esta franja etaria pasan un promedio de 36 horas a la semana (o tres horas y media al día) consumiendo vídeos de todo tipo, creando así un nicho prometedor para los diarios digitales que han comenzado a crear clubes de usuarios con este público.

Esto agrega valor al segmento de entretenimientos de los diarios, ya que existen herramientas creadas para permitir una variedad de juegos y concursos, lo que a su vez es un incentivo para nuevos modelos de publicidad que ayuden a monetizarlos.

Los medios impresos, por ejemplo, pueden transformar sus revistas infantiles en plataformas digitales con la "realidad aumentada", a través de la cual los chicos se entretienen con imágenes en movimiento en distintas dimensiones con solo colocar su teléfono a las imágenes escaneadas.

En esta era digital, ningún diario puede permanecer indiferente frente a estas tendencias que marcan los nuevos públicos, sobre todo los usuarios de las redes, y por eso el reto es salir a la búsqueda de mas lectores y ampliar su oferta de contenidos en todas sus plataformas. La audiencia infantil, por tanto, es ahora una de las más prometedoras. Que no le quepa dudas a nadie.

The youngest audience, a promising niche

Contrary to what many would think, children of ages from 7 to 12 are also consumers of news content on the social media. On them are now placing a bet both printed and digital journalistic companies, many of which are now offering a variety of options to get this growing audience as "hooked" as possible.

There are already products that help to connect with these audiences and maintain their relationship with newspapers, magazines, fascicles and digital media in Latin America, in accordance with the fact that 70 percent of Latin American children own a device (phone or tablet) through which they can access these platforms.

Some newspapers that offer children's magazines have resorted to the "augmented reality" technology to transform their illustrations into videos and animated images, taking into account that this is an audience more prone to video games than to vignettes or plain photos in the newspapers.

At the recent SIP-Connect 2018 conference organized by the Inter-American Press Association in Miami, I spoke with Jacinto Montu, founder of Unicorn, a rather new company that promotes more than 16 digital and printed products, including educational tools, to earn fidelity from the children readers.

He says that at least 343.2 million of children play video games in the world and that 53 percent of them browse through social media to find general content, a detail that large Internet providers take into account to apply filters that prevent children from consuming inadequate news such as those that refer to suicides, rapes, drug addictions, crimes or pornography.

Latin American children in this age group spend an average of 36 hours a week (or three and a half hours a day) consuming videos of all kinds, creating a promising niche for digital journals that have begun to create user clubs with this kind of public.

This adds value to the entertainment segment of the newspapers, since there are ideas of hosting a variety of games and contests, which in turn is an incentive for new advertising models that help with monetization plans.

The printed media, for example, can transform their children's magazines into digital platforms with the "augmented reality" technology, through which children are entertained with moving images in different dimensions by scanning some bar codes, found on the paper, with their phones.

In this digital age, no newspaper can remain indifferent to these trends that leave a mark on the new audiences, specially the users of social media, and that's why the challenge consists in the search for more readers while expanding the content pool to be offered in all possible platforms.

Therefore, the youngest audience is now one of the most promising. Nobody should remain with any doubts about this.

- Translated from spanish by Randy Rodriguez.