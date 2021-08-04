Resumen en voz de noticias en español e inglés

Redacción Digital

Santo Domingo, RD

Este es el resumen de las principales noticias en voz, en inglés y español.

Noticias en español

Noticias en inglés

Cover News August 4th, 2021

The Attorney General's Office proposes changes to project for the Penal Code approved by the deputies

The Attorney General of the Dominican Republic, Miriam Germán Brito, asked the president of the Senate, Eduardo Estrella, that at least 11 points in legal matters of the Penal Code approved by the deputies needs to be studied and modified and that is in that legislative office.

Pig farmer compensation will be evaluated at market price according to classification

The compensation that pig farmers will receive for the slaughter of their production, or to those who lost their offspring due to African swine fever between May and June, will be based on the market price according to their classification, which might be newborns, fattening , mother sows, among others.

About 400 thousand have received the third dose of vaccine against Covid

In the first 25 days of opening in the Dominican Republic the application of the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 or the so-called booster dose, 396,684 people have already had it.

In almost six months 4.2 million have completed the second dose schedule Yesterday five deaths and only 190 positive cases of the virus were reported Five new deaths from the disease were notified in the last 24 hours, after two days reporting zero mortality, bringing the death toll to 3,968 from March last year to date.

Private sector tries to reduce the impact of the pandemic on the emotional health of young people

Two private sector entities yesterday announced a strategic alliance to create a virtual socialization space for children and adolescents affiliated with one of the main ARS in the country.

The initiative is aimed at young people between 12 and 17 years old so that they can access virtual meetings with their peers, which seeks to contribute to reducing the adverse emotional effects of the pandemic.

Specialist highlights the importance of the parent-child bond after a divorce

About 40% of children in the Dominican Republic do not grow up within a family as it is conceived, due to many factors that later affect their behavior, says human behavior specialist Pedro Reyes.

Ministry of Education defends the acquisition of technological equipment

In the middle of the controversy that began in early July about the cancellation made by Public Procurement of 45 lots for the acquisition of technological equipment, the Ministry of Education classified the purchasing process as "the most efficient in the entire history of the institution."