Resumen en voz de noticias en español e inglés

Este es el resumen de las principales noticias en voz, en inglés y español.

Noticias en español

Noticias en inglés

Cover News for July 28th, 2021

Prosecutors ask judges for sentences between five and ten years for those implicated in the Odebrecht case

Yesterday, the Public Ministry asked the court that is trying the Odebrecht case to sentence the six implicated in the suborn of the Brazilian company to give sentences between five and ten years, and also to return to the Dominican State the money resulting from the fraud.

In their petition, the prosecutors asked to sentence Ángel Rondón and Víctor Diaz Rúa to 10 years in prison, respectively, Conrado Pittaluga to 7 and the defendants Andrés Bautista, Tommy Gálan and Roberto Rodríguez to 5 years in prison.

The Dominican president warns that he will not tolerate the corruption of now or the past

Hours after the United States Department of State published a report on corruption in the Dominican Republic, President Luis Abinader told diplomatic personnel of the US embassy in the country that his government will not tolerate acts of corruption in the current administration or the past and that they will be "vigilant" in the way in which public funds are invested.

Dominican businessmen react to State Department report

The president of the Association of Industry, Celso Juan Marranzini, assures that the climate for investing in the Dominican Republic is favorable for foreign investment, especially when compared with countries in the region and even with nations of the world.

On Monday, the new Covid strains that circulate in the country will be known

It will be next Monday when the Public Health authorities will have the first results on the identification of the so-called variants of interest and concern that circulate in the national territory, at the same time that they will continue to send samples for genome sequencing to laboratories abroad determine if any new variant of Covid-19 emerges.

Health Minister asks the population to be vaccinated so that doctors can rest

Given the concern about outbreaks in different countries in populations that have not been vaccinated, the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, asked Dominicans to go to the vaccination centers to receive the shot.

He said that "we have to let doctors rest now, and that is achieved by getting vaccinated".

Finally, the Manzanillo energy project could become in a few years the most important electricity generation unit in the country with a contribution of 800 megawatts according to what is projected by the authorities of the Ministry of Energy and Mines.