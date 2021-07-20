Resumen en voz de noticias en español e inglés

Santo Domingo, RD

Este es el resumen de las principales noticias en voz, en inglés y español.

Noticias en español

Noticias en inglés

Cover News for July 20th, 2021

Ariel Henry in trial, as of today he is the head of government in Haiti

Haiti is taking a break today, thirteen days after the assassination of president Moïse, leaving the leadership and fate of the impoverished neighbor of the Dominican Republic in the hands of Doctor Ariel Henry.

A surgeon by profession, Henry was the trusted political figure of President Jovenel Moïse and beneficiary of his latest decree, issued on Monday, July 5th, at least 48 hours before his assassination, appointing him Prime Minister, the fifth appointed during his tenure, replacing Claude Joseph.

An estimated of 20 percent of maternal deaths are related to Covid

The numbers of maternal deaths registered up to June 26 are 26 more than those that occurred in the same period of 2020.

Dr. Mario Lama, director of the National Health Service lamented that despite the efforts, maternal mortality continues to rise.

The Superintendency of Banks ensure the return of savings in financial institutions in the process of liquidation

The Superintendency of Banks (SB) began a process of identifying users with accounts or certificates in entities in the process of liquidation or dissolution to return their savings.

Bishop of Higüey denounces that religious group pretends to be "Catholic"

The bishop of the Diocese of Nuestra Señora de La Altagracia in Higüey, Monsignor Jesús Castro Marte, denounced the appearance of a religious group that presents itself as “Catholic” calling itself “Renewed Apostolic Catholic Church” in the tourist area of Verón, Punta Cana.

In this edition… We present explanations of how espionage occurs through the Pegasus program that served to spy on activists, journalists and opponents from around the world. It is a very sophisticated system that constantly exploits the vulnerabilities of smart phones.