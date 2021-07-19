Audio: Resumen de noticias en español, inglés y creole

Santo Domingo, RD

Este es un resumen en audio de lo que está pasando en el país y el mundo.

Versión español:

Versión en inglés

Cover News for July 19th, 2021

A spider web wraps the case of the assassination in Haiti New revelations around the investigations of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse turn into a kind of spider web; a case in which, in addition to ex-Colombian military, Haitian agents responsible for the president's security are suspects.

Has been revealed that a Dominican agent had access to data regarding President Moïse assassination The mention of a Dominican intelligence agent who had access to sensitive information about the responsibles for the assassination of President Moïse comes to light, according to sources of the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo.

Aviation company unravels from the plot Helidosa the aviation company, which provided services to those supposedly involved in the plot to kill President Moïse, dissociated itself from that case by stating that they transported those people the same way that they transport dozens of world personalities who decide to travel with a company like this that transport more than 10,000 passengers a year”.

The Government achieves savings of RD$216,283.9 millions So far this year, the Government in the voices of different actors has announced savings in public finances of more than RD $ 216,283.9 million, in addition to 20% of what is allocated to government travel expenses.

SCANDALOUS!! In this Monday's edition we offer you the results of an extensive journalistic investigation in which more than 17 media outlets of the world participated on the sophisticated equipment for espionage called Pegasus, which was developed with Israeli technology.

The Dominican Republic is on the list of countries that acquired the Pegasus platform to spy on journalists, political leaders and businessmen.

Versión creole

Nouvele Lendi 19 Jiye, 2021

Ka asaninay prezidan ayisyen an pired pase yon twal zariyen Enfomasyon kap rantre soti, melanje a yon latriye revelasyon tribo babo nan kad anket sou asasinay prezidan Ayisyen an, Jovenel Moise, antotye pired ke yon twal zariyen. Yon zak kote manm responsab sekirete chef leta asasinen sispek anpil, melanje ak ansyen milite Kolonbyen.

Ajan Diminiken te gen akse ak plan asasinay la Non yon ajan sevis ranseyman dominiken te site nan plan asasinay Jovenel Moise la, kom kwa, lit a gen akse ak plan fewos sa a, selon sous jounal kolonbyen EL TIEMPO ki te gaye koze sila la a.

Konpani aeryen an retire tet li nan koze si la a HELIDOSA ki se konpani aeryen ki te sevi pou transpote mounn yo gen je bwake sou yo nan asasinay Jovenel Moise la, retire ko li nan koze si la a. Pou jistiye pwen sa yo a, otorite HELIDOSA yo fe konnen yo ke yo bay sevis yo a anpil pesonalite nan mond la ki vle vwayaje ak yo, kote chif mounn VIP yo bay sevis plis pase 10 mil pasaje pa lane.

Gouvenman Dominken an rive ekonomize RD$216, 283.9 milyon pesos Depi komansman ane a, gouvenman Dominiken an, ansanm ak diferan lot sekte, te anonse, 216,283.9 milyon pesos se lajan yo rive sove nan finans piblik yo. Ak yon 20% sou depans ki fet chak jou nan Leta a. Enkwayab!

Nan prezantsyon nouvel yo pou lendi sa a, Listin Diaro ap gen pou prezante’w rezilta sou anpil anket jounalistik kote 17 medya nan lemond te mete yo ansanm. Rezilta sa a ap baze sou meteryel sofistike sou espyonaj ki rele PEGASUS, e se peyi Israel ki devlope li.

Sendomeng fe pati lis peyi ki déjà genyen platfom teknoliji sa a, PEGASUS. Pou espyone jounalis, chef antrepriz ak lide politik.