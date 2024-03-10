Estas son las principales nominaciones al Óscar

'Oppenheimer', de Christopher Nolan, llega a la gala de la 96.ª edición de los Óscar, que se celebra este domingo en Los Ángeles como la favorita, con 13 nominaciones, seguida de 'Poor Things' de Yorgos Lanthimos, con 11, y 'Killers of the Flower Moon' de Martin Scorsese, con 10.

Esta es la lista completa de los nominados a los premios de la Academia de Hollywood:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

'American Fiction'.

'Anatomy of a Fall'.

'Barbie'.

'The Holdovers'.

'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

'Maestro'.

'Oppenheimer'.

'Past Lives'.

'Poor Things'.

'The Zone of Interest'.

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Justine Triet ('Anatomy of a Fall').

Martin Scorsese ('Killers of the Flower Moon').

Christopher Nolan ('Oppenheimer').

Yorgos Lanthimos ('Poor Things').

Jonathan Glazer ('The Zone of Interest').

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Annette Bening ('Nyad').

Lily Gladstone ('Killers of the Flower Moon').

Sandra Hüller ('Anatomy of a Fall').

Carey Mulligan ('Maestro').

Emma Stone ('Poor Things').

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Emily Blunt ('Oppenheimer').

Danielle Brooks ('The Color Purple').

America Ferrera ('Barbie').

Jodie Foster ('Nyad').

Da'Vine Joy Randolph ('The Holdovers').

MEJOR ACTOR

Bradley Cooper ('Maestro').

Colman Domingo ('Rustin').

Paul Giamatti ('The Holdovers').

Cillian Murphy ('Oppenheimer').

Jeffrey Wright ('American Fiction')

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sterling K. Brown ('American Fiction').

Robert DeNiro ('Killers of the Flower Moon').

Robert Downey Jr. ('Oppenheimer').

Ryan Gosling ('Barbie').

Mark Ruffalo ('Poor Things').

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

'The Boy and the Heron', de Hayao Miyazaki.

'Elemental', de Peter Sohn.

'Nimona', de Nick Bruno y Troy Quane.

'Robot Dreams', de Pablo Berger.

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', de Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers y Justin K. Thompson.

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

'Io Capitano', de Matteo Garrone (Italia).

'Perfect Days',de Wim Wenders (Japón).

'La sociedad de la nieve', de Juan Antonio Bayona (España).

'The Teachers' Lounge', de Ilker Çatak ('Alemania').

'The Zone of Interest', de Jonathan Glazer (Reino Unido).

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Edward Lachman, por 'El Conde'.

Rodrigo Prieto, por 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

Matthew Libatique, por 'Maestro'.

Hoyte van Hoytema, por 'Oppenheimer'.

Robbie Ryan, por 'Poor Things'.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Jacqueline Durran, por 'Barbie'.

Jacqueline West, por 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

Janty Yates y Dave Crossman, por 'Napoleon'.

Ellen Mirojnick, por 'Oppenheimer'.

Holly Waddington, por 'Poor Things'.

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Cord Jefferson, por 'American Fiction'.

Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, por 'Barbie'.

Christopher Nolan, por 'Oppenheimer'.

Tony McNamara, por 'Poor Things'.

Jonathan Glazer, por 'The Zone of Interest'.

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, por 'Anatomy of a Fall'.

David Hemingson, por 'The Holdovers'.

Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, por 'Maestro'.

Samy Burch, por 'May December'.

Celine Song, por 'Past Lives'.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL

'Bobi Wine: The People's President', de Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp y John Battsek.

'The Eternal Memory', de Maite Alberdi.

'Four Daughters', de Kaouther Ben Hania y Nadim Cheikhrouha.

'To Kill a Tiger', de Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe y David Oppenheim.

'20 Days in Mariupol', de Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner y Raney Aronson-Rath.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

'The ABCs of Book Banning', de Sheila Nevins y Trish Adlesic.

'The Barber of Little Rock', de John Hoffman y Christine Turner.

'Island in Between', de S. Leo Chiang y Jean Tsien.

'The Last Repair Shop', de Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers.

'Nai Nai & Wài Pó', de Sean Wang y Sam Davis.

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

'The Fire Inside', de 'Flamin' Hot' - Diane Warren.

'I'm Just Ken', de 'Barbie' - Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt.

'It Never Went Away', de 'American Symphony' - Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson.

'Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)', de 'Killers of the Flower Moon' - Scott George.

'What Was I Made For?' de 'Barbie', - Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

'Letter to a Pig', de Tal Kantor y Amit R. Gicelter.

'Ninety-Five Senses', de Jerusha Hess y Jared Hess.

'Our Uniform', de Yegane Moghaddam'

'Pachyderme', de Stéphanie Clément y Marc Rius.

'WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko', de Dave Mullins y Brad Booker.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

'The After', de Misan Harriman y Nicky Bentham.

'Invincible', de Vincent René-Lortie y Samuel Caron.

'Knight of Fortune', de Lasse Lyskjær Noer y Christian Norlyk.

'Red, White and Blue', de Nazrin Choudhury y Sara McFarlane.

'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar', de Wes Anderson y Steven Rales.

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Laura Karpman, por 'American Fiction'.

John Williams, por 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'.

Robbie Robertson, por 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

Ludwig Göransson, por 'Oppenheimer'.

Jerskin Fendrix, por 'Poor Things'.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

'Barbie'.

'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

'Napoleon'.

'Oppenheimer'.

'Poor Things'.

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

'The Creator'.

'Godzilla Minus One'.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'.

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'.

'Napoleon'.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby y Ashra Kelly-Blue, por 'Golda'.

Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou y Lori McCoy-Bell, por 'Maestro'.

Luisa Abel, por 'Oppenheimer'.

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, por 'Poor Things'.

Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí y Montse Ribé, por 'La sociedad de la nieve'.

MEJOR SONIDO

'The Creator'.

'Maestro'.

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'.

'Oppenheimer'.

'The Zone of Interest'.

MEJOR MONTAJE

'Anatomy of a Fall'.

'The Holdovers'.

'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

'Oppenheimer'.

'Poor Things'.