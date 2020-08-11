|
Entretenimiento martes, 11 de agosto de 2020
Chris Pratt y Katherine Schwarzenegger son padres de una niña
CHRIS PRATT Y KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER DICEN QUE FUERON “EXTREMADAMENTE BENDECIDOS” CON LA LLEGADA DE SU PRIMERA HIJA
Chris Pratt y Katherine Schwarzenegger dicen que están “más que emocionados” y “extremadamente bendecidos” con la llegada de su primera hija.
El actor de “Avengers”, de 41 años, y la escritora de libros infantiles, de 30, anunciaron el lunes el nacimiento de su hija Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt en un comunicado conjunto publicado en sus respectivas cuentas de Instagram.
El post incluye una foto de las manos de ambos padres y su bebita y un par de versos de la Biblia, incluyendo el salmo 126:3: “El Señor ha hecho grandes cosas por nosotros, y eso nos llena de alegría”.
Pratt también tiene un hijo de 7 años con su primera esposa, Anna Faris.
La bebé es nieta de Arnold Schwarzenegger y Maria Shriver.
We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris Psalm 126:3 The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy. Psalm 127:3-4 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.