Entretenimiento viernes, 01 de mayo de 2020
A LOS 52 AÑOS
Anderson Cooper es papá por primera vez
Anderson Cooper es papá, un hito que el periodista dice que por mucho tiempo no creyó que alcanzaría.
Cooper anunció el nacimiento de su hijo Wyatt el jueves por la noche en su programa en CNN y en un extenso mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram. El bebé nació el lunes mediante vientre en alquiler, dijo el presentador de noticias, y lleva el nombre de su padre, quien murió cuando Cooper tenía 10 años.
“El lunes, me convertí en padre. Nunca antes había dicho eso en voz alta, y todavía como que me asombra”, dijo Cooper durante la transmisión de “AC360”.
El periodista dijo que sintió que era importante, en medio de las historias de quienes están sufriendo y muriendo debido a la pandemia del coronavirus, “aferrarse a momentos de alegría”.
I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing - what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.
El segmento incluyó varias fotos del recién nacido.
“Como un niño gay, nunca pensé que sería posible tener un hijo, y estoy agradecido con todos aquellos que allanaron el camino, y con los médicos y enfermeras y todos los involucrados en el nacimiento de mi hijo”, escribió Cooper en Instagram. “Sobre todo, estoy agradecido con una extraordinaria madre gestante que llevó a Wyatt, y cuidó de él con cariño y ternura, y lo trajo al mundo”.
Cooper, de 52 años, dijo que lamentaba que sus padres y su hermano no estuvieran vivos para conocer a su hijo. La madre de Cooper, Gloria Vanderbilt, murió en julio a los 95 años.
En su mensaje en Instagram, Cooper incluyó una foto en la que aparece alimentando a su hijo con un biberón. El segundo nombre del bebé, Morgan, también está vinculado a su familia. Era uno de los nombres que sus padres consideraron para Cooper, según una lista que éste encontró recientemente.