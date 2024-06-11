Con grand slam de Raleigh, los Marineros superan a Medias Blancas, Julio Rodríguez batea de 5-2

Cal Raleigh bateó el grand slam de la victoria en la parte baja de la novena entrada y los Marineros de Seattle se recuperaron de un déficit de cuatro carreras en la octava para vencer 8-4 a los Medias Blancas de Chicago el lunes por la noche.

La línea decisiva de Raleigh llegó contra Jordan Leasure (0-2) después de que los Marineros anotaron cuatro veces en la octava para empatarlo.

Dominic Canzone abrió con un jonrón contra el abridor Erick Fedde antes de que Michael Kopech permitiera tres carreras y cuatro hits. Mitch Haniger anotó dos con un sencillo con las bases llenas y Luke Raley impulsó la carrera del empate con un toque.

La ofensiva de Seattle batalló de inicio, con ambos lanzadores con inicios sólidos. Fedde permitió solamente tres imparables en sus primeras cinco entradas en blanco, y el abridor de los Marineros, Logan Gilbert, permitió sólo dos hits en el mismo lapso.

Korey Lee abrió la sexta con un doble para Chicago, y Luis Robert Jr. puso adelante a los Medias Blancas con un jonrón de dos carreras hacia las gradas del jardín izquierdo. Lenyn Sosa puso el 3-0 con un sencillo productor en el séptimo, y Corey Julks conectó un jonrón solitario en el octavo ante el relevista Matt Bowman.

Por los Medias Blancas, el venezolano Lenyn Sosa bateó de 4-2 con una remolcada. Los cubanos, Luis Robert Jr. de 4-1 con una carrera anotada y dos producidas. Oscar Colas de 1-1.

Por los Marineros, el dominicano Julio Rodríguez bateó de 5-2 con una carrera anotada.

