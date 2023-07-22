liga americana
Teoscar Hernández decide con sencillo; Marineros superan a Azulejos
Teoscar Hernández pegó una línea de sencillo para empujar a José Caballero en la parte baja de la novena entrada, y los Marineros de Seattle remontaron para superar el viernes 3-2 a los Azulejos de Toronto.
El dominicano Hernández atacó el primer pitcheo que le hizo Jordan Romano (4-5) y envió la pelota por encima de la cabeza de George Springer en el bosque derecho hasta la cerca. Ello bastó para que el panameño Caballero anotara la carrera del triunfo.
Seattle perdía por 2-0 pero anotó una vez en el séptimo capítulo y empató en el octavo. El tercer hit de Hernández en el encuentro significó la victoria en el noveno.
Fue la octava vez en los últimos 10 duelos entre estos equipos que el resultado se decide por una carrera o en innings extra, incluyendo la serie de comodín de la Liga Americana del año pasado.
Caballero recibió un boleto con cuenta de 3-2 para iniciar la novena entrada y avanzó a la intermedia con un sacrificio de J.P. Crawford. Toronto dio un boleto intencional al dominicano Julio Rodríguez y Caballero ancló en tercera con un elevado del venezolano Eugenio Suárez.
Paul Sewald (3-0) trabajó la parte alta de la novena entrada para cosechar el triunfo.
Por los Azulejos, los dominicanos Vladimir Guerrero Jr. de 3-0, Santiago Espinal de 2-0. El mexicano Alejandro Kirk de 1-0.
Por los Marineros, los dominicanos Rodríguez de 3-0, Hernández de 5-3 con una empujada. El venezolano Suárez de 5-1. El panameño Caballero de 3-1.
