Teoscar Hernández decide con sencillo; Marineros superan a Azulejos

Teoscar Hernández pegó una línea de sencillo para empujar a José Caballero en la parte baja de la novena entrada, y los Marineros de Seattle remontaron para superar el viernes 3-2 a los Azulejos de Toronto.

El dominicano Hernández atacó el primer pitcheo que le hizo Jordan Romano (4-5) y envió la pelota por encima de la cabeza de George Springer en el bosque derecho hasta la cerca. Ello bastó para que el panameño Caballero anotara la carrera del triunfo.

Seattle perdía por 2-0 pero anotó una vez en el séptimo capítulo y empató en el octavo. El tercer hit de Hernández en el encuentro significó la victoria en el noveno.

Fue la octava vez en los últimos 10 duelos entre estos equipos que el resultado se decide por una carrera o en innings extra, incluyendo la serie de comodín de la Liga Americana del año pasado.

Caballero recibió un boleto con cuenta de 3-2 para iniciar la novena entrada y avanzó a la intermedia con un sacrificio de J.P. Crawford. Toronto dio un boleto intencional al dominicano Julio Rodríguez y Caballero ancló en tercera con un elevado del venezolano Eugenio Suárez.

Paul Sewald (3-0) trabajó la parte alta de la novena entrada para cosechar el triunfo.

Por los Azulejos, los dominicanos Vladimir Guerrero Jr. de 3-0, Santiago Espinal de 2-0. El mexicano Alejandro Kirk de 1-0.

Por los Marineros, los dominicanos Rodríguez de 3-0, Hernández de 5-3 con una empujada. El venezolano Suárez de 5-1. El panameño Caballero de 3-1.

You May Like

AP News

Advertisement: Well-Being-Review.com

Advertisement: Tips and Tricks

Advertisement: Daily Sport X

No me enfermo porque limpio mis vasos sanguineos. Anota la receta

Advertisement: Corazex

Leer más

Cómo las 40 chicas por las que delirábamos en los 90 lucen ahora

Advertisement: Rest Wow

The U.S. Military Just Built Something Impossible

Advertisement: Rich Houses

Jennifer Grey Is Probably The Most Beautiful 61 Year Old Woman

Advertisement: Swift Verdict

No sabes que tus vasos sanguíneos están obstruidos: realiza estо

Si tu presión es de 140/90, limpia los vasos sanguíneos. | ¡Lee! |"¡Quiero vivir hasta los 150 años!" Una famosa anciana mujer dominicano cuenta cómo alarga su vida

Advertisement: https://l.greensp.space/

Leer más

Write Better With This Helpful Desktop App

Advertisement: Grammarly

Install Now

Tras adelgazar, Kevin James está delgadísimo y parece un modelo

Advertisement: Paperela

Real Estate Prices in Miami Might Surprise You

Advertisement: Real Estate Miami | Search Ads

Search Now

Britain says it was ‘regrettable’ that the EU called the Falklands by Argentina’s preferred name

The British government says the European Union made a “regrettable choice of words” when it referred to the U.K.

AP News

Movie Review: The resilience of basketball star Stephen Curry explored in Apple TV+ doc

“Stephen Curry: Underrated” is a portrait of a man — the greatest three-point shooter of all time — who has felt inferior playing the game he loves since he was a scrawny kid playing on his local under-10 team.

AP News

10 Foods That Unclog Arteries (Most People Ignore)

Advertisement: Crowdy Fan

Do You Speak English? Work a USA Job From Home in Dominican Republic

Advertisement: USA Work | Search Ads

Hilarious pictures of people posing with statues

Advertisement: Tiptoppo

Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Shintaro Fujinami. Optioned RHP Logan Gillaspie to Norfolk (IL).

AP News

Live updates | Grillo makes long putt at 18th to take share of lead at British Open

Emiliano Grillo has rolled in a birdie putt from 51 feet at No. 18 to take a share of the lead at the British Open on 5-under par.

AP News

She Was Beautiful, Now Its Hard To Look At Her

Advertisement: Crowdy Fan

He Was The Golden Boy Of the 80's, This Is Him Now

Advertisement: Easy

Most Dangerous Homes Where People Actually Live

Advertisement: Housediver

Judge finds forensic scientist Henry Lee liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case

A federal judge has found famed forensic scientist Henry Lee liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case that sent two men to prison for decades for a crime they did not commit.

AP News

Cleveland Browns release defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey following spate of off-field problems

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey has been cut by the Cleveland Browns after police opened an investigation into him being involved in a robbery.

AP News

Take A Look Inside Whoopi Goldbergs Repulsive Home

Advertisement: Rich Houses

Which car has the right of way? Few people know!

Advertisement: Tips and Tricks

The most realistic game 2023. If you own a mouse, play it for 1 minute.

Advertisement: Navy.Quest

Top swimmers missing world championships as they deal with mental, physical issues

Caeleb Dressel failed to qualify for the biggest swim meet of the year. Simone Manuel didn’t even try.

AP News

Ta-Nehisi Coates attends school board meeting to back teacher told to stop using his book on racism

Author Ta-Nehisi Coates sat silently through a school board meeting in South Carolina to support a high school teacher told to stop using his book on racism and growing up Black in America in her advanced English class.

AP News

Which car has priority? 80% answer incorrectly!

Advertisement: Tips and Tricks

Canal Drained For First Time And They Find This

Advertisement: Student Sea

Woman Buys Greyhound Bus And Turns It Into Her Home - Check Out The Inside

Advertisement: Free Hub

Former Israeli principal will be sentenced in Australia next month for abusing 2 students

A former principal of an Australian Jewish school will be sentenced on Aug. 24 after being convicted of sexually abusing two students.

AP News

Massive protests take place against mob assaults on women in India’s remote northeastern state

Thousands of people including mostly women have held a massive sit-in in India’s violence-wracked northeastern state of Manipur demanding the immediate arrest of those involved in the harrowing mob assaults on two women who were paraded naked.

AP News

World's Most Elite Military Special Forces, Ranked 1-30

Advertisement: Easy

Blast from the Past 30 Celebrities Hang out with Their Younger Selves

Advertisement: Beach Raider

Everyone Laughed At Him When He Married Her, 6 Years Later She Shows Her Transformation

Advertisement: Free Hub

The Fargo shooter used a binary trigger. Here’s what to know about the device that’s worrying police

The man who fired on police officers in North Dakota earlier this month chose to use a gun that was modified with a binary trigger.

AP News

Missouri Supreme Court orders the GOP attorney general to stand down in fight over abortion costs

The Missouri Supreme Court is ordering the Republican attorney general to stand down and allow an initiative petition to legalize abortion in the state to move forward.

AP News

Two Men Enter Abandoned Cruise Ship -They See Whats Inside And Call Police

Advertisement: Travel Sent

Couple Made a Bet, See How They Look After A Year

Advertisement: House Jogger

Can you manage geopolitical conflicts? This game simulates world history.

Advertisement: PanzerRush

Idaho jury finds 5 from white nationalist group guilty of criminal conspiracy to riot at Pride event

Five members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front have been convicted of misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot at a Pride event in Idaho.

AP News

Ex-NBA All-Star Kemba Walker is chasing his next chance. That means playing in Europe.

Former NBA All-Star Kemba Walker is headed to Europe. AS Monaco said Friday it has signed Walker for the upcoming season, which will mark Walker’s first playing stint in the EuroLeague.

AP News

Man installs camera after dog stares at a spot on the wall for days and finds out why he does it

Advertisement: Tips and Tricks

Tras perder peso, Susan Boyle parece una modelo.

Advertisement: Paperela

Poor Boy Found Millionaires Wallet - What He Asked For Return Made Him Burst Out In Tears

Advertisement: Free Hub

by Taboola

You May Like