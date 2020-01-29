|
El Deporte miércoles, 29 de enero de 2020
ACCIDENTE
La esposa de Kobe Bryant: “No estoy segura de lo que será de nuestras vidas más allá de hoy"
Vanessa Bryant, esposa de ex basquetbolista Kobe Bryant, habló por primera vez luego del accidente en el que resultó muerto su esposo e hija Gianna Byant y agradeció a todo el que le externó su apoyo luego de la tragedia.
En una publicación que hizo a través de su cuenta de Instagram, Vanessa dijo que no sabe que será de la vida de ella y su familia luego de esta tragedia, pero que seguirán adelante y abrirán camino con la luminosidad de las dos nuevas almas.
“No estoy segura de lo que será de nuestras vidas más allá de hoy, es imposible imaginar la vida sin ellos. Pero nos despertamos todos los días, tratando de seguir creciendo porque Kobe y nuestra bebé, Gigi, están brillando para iluminar nuestro camino. Nuestro amor por ellos es interminable, es decir, inconmensurable. Solo desearía poder abrazarlos, besarlos y bendecirlos. Tenerlos aquí con nosotros, para siempre”, escribió Bryant en su publicación.
Vanessa también se refirió a las familias que perdieron a sus seres queridos en el accidente, diciendo que se sienten devastados por ellos y comparte su dolor.
Describió a su hija como una maravillosa hermana, una persona dulce, amorosa y reflexiva, y a su esposo como un padre asombroso.
Aprovechó para hacer mención de la recolección de fondos “MambaOnThree”, para ayudar a las otras familias afectadas por la tragedia e indicó que todo el que quiera donar puede hacerlo a través de MambaOnThree.org.
El legendario jugador de la NBA Kobe Bryant murió el pasado domingo en un trágico accidente mientras se trasladaba en su helicóptero, también falleció una de sus cuatro hijas, Gianna Maria y 8 personas más.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ??