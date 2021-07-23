Resumen en voz de noticias en español e inglés

Redacción Digital

Santo Domingo, RD

Este es el resumen de las principales noticias en voz, en inglés y español.

Noticias en español

Noticias en inglés

Cover News July 23rd, 2021

31 variants circulated here in May

At least 31 variants of Covid-19, considered of interest and concern, were circulating in the country during the month of May, including two of the most contagious identified in at least seven provinces of the country, being the youngest population the most affected.

Delta variant triggers infections and alerts the United States The United States admitted living a "critical" moment of the pandemic due to the spread of the Delta variant, but the country's health authorities insisted that although there might be infections among some vaccinated, serious cases and deaths only affect the unvaccinated.

Covid-19 causes 288 deaths in 51 days

During the month of June, the country registered 203 deaths due to Covid-19, which together with the 85 deaths reported in the first 22 days of this month, add up to 288 deaths in less than two months.

National Health System intervenes areas of the Antonio Musa hospital in San Pedro de Macorís

The National Health Service assured yesterday that is giving priority and is working permanently" in the renovation of the Laboratory, Images and Operating Room areas of the Antonio Musa hospital located in San Pedro de Macorís.

The statement was issued after Listín Diario published a report on the deplorable conditions in some areas of the regional medical center.

This month they will pay by check to the Government to identify the so called “botellas ”

About 25 civil public employees will have to collect their salaries this month in person and with auditors.

The Government reported that the measure, for now, will only affect the employees of some ministries.

The Armed Forces have an additional troop device in the border area

The commander of the Dominican Army, Major General Julio Ernesto Florián Pérez, inspected yesterday, for the third time in the last twenty days, the Dominican-Haitian border of Dajabón, reporting that an additional intelligence device has been established in the area and integration of special forces and reaction in the facilities near the border with Haiti.

Protests take place in Haiti on the eve of Jovenel Moise's funeral

Hundreds of followers of the assassinated Haitian president Jovenel Moïse went yesterday to the streets of Cap-Haitien, a Haitian community in the North, in a peaceful way in repudiation of the assassination and demands of punishment for the intellectual and material authors.