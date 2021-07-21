Resumen en voz de noticias en español e inglés

Santo Domingo, RD

Este es el resumen de las principales noticias en voz, en inglés y español.

Noticias en español

Noticias en inglés

COVER NEWS JULY 21ST, 2021

Haitian Prime Minister calls for harsh punishment for assassins

The new Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, assumed the head of Government yesterday and asked for an "exemplary" punishment for those involved in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

During the inauguration ceremony of the new government Henry said “All those suspected of being material or intellectual authors must be identified and brought to justice. We will never have to experience such a tragedy again”.

Today begins what could be the beginning of the end of the curfew

With the new curfew starting at 11pm with free transit until 1am, seven days a week, the end of this restriction that began in March of 2020 with the objective to stop the advance of the coronavirus.

Seven out of 10 deaths from Covid last month were not vaccinated

68.1 percent of the people who died from covid19 in the country from May 28 to June 28 did not received any dose of the vaccine against the virus, according to the results of an Analysis on mortality and Covid-19 vaccination history in the Dominican Republic.

Eight provinces of the country have the highest number of deaths At the top of this list is Gran Santo Domingo with a record of 1,418 deaths, of which 626 are reported in the National District and 792 in the province.

This balance of fatal figures is followed by the provinces of Santiago with an official notification of 598 deaths from Covid-19 and Duarte with 233 deaths.

France President phone was a target of the Pegasus program

The media company that revealed the scandal reported yesterday that the mobile phone of France President Emmanuel Macron was among the espionage targets in charge of the Israeli Pegasus program.