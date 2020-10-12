Tom Parker, de 32 años, revela cáncer terminal, su esposa está embarazada

Redacción de Entretenimiento

Santo Domingo, RD

Tom Parker, el cantante británico de la "boy band" The Wanted, dejó este lunes sumido en la tristeza a sus seguidores al revelar que tiene un tumor cerebral, pero está dispuesto a echar la batalla.

El artista, de 32 años, escribió en Instagram: "Todos estamos absolutamente devastados, pero vamos a luchar contra esto hasta el final".

Parker hzo la revelación en su Instagramjunto a una imagen de una hija de 15 meses y de su esposa, Kelsey, que está embarazada de su segundo hijo en común.

CNN y BBC informaron que le diagnosticaron un tumor de glioblastoma de grado cuatro y está en tratamiento.

En una entrevista con Britain's OK! Magazine, Parker y su esposa, Kelsey Hardwick, explicaron que los médicos creen que el tumor es terminal.

"Corrieron la cortina alrededor de mi cama y dijeron: 'Es un tumor cerebral', dijo Parker a la revista OK!"

Luego agregó: "Estaba en shock. Es glioblastoma en estado cuatro y han dicho que es terminal. Fue mucho para lidiar solo. Todavía no lo he procesado".

Independientemente del diagnóstico, la pareja dijo que planea mantener una actitud positiva.

"No queremos su tristeza, solo queremos amor y positividad y juntos crearemos conciencia sobre esta terrible enfermedad y buscaremos todas las opciones de tratamiento disponibles", dijo Parker en Instagram.

The Wanted saltó a la fama en 2012 cuando pusieron banda sonora a la película "Ice Age 4" con la canción "Chasing the Sun", aunque tuvieron otros éxitos internacionales como "Glad You Came". En 2014 se separaron.