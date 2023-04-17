La Inteligencia Artificial ¿una Caja de Pandora?

Más allá de los prodigios tecnológicos que se le presumen, la Inteligencia Artificial no deja de despertar el temor de que, a la vuelta de pocos años, esta pueda representar la derrota del pensamiento humano.

Con sus avanzadas aplicaciones que hoy asombran al mundo y que lo hará cambiar en muchos sentidos, la Inteligencia Artificial es la génesis de una nueva era que desafiará la capacidad del humano para vivir en un escenario más subordinado a ella y para saber administrarla.

Aunque sea hiperbólico pensar que de esa Caja de Pandora saldrán los demonios que abatirán a la humanidad, como se concibió en la mitología griega, hay temor de que esa tecnología pueda escapar algún día a los límites que la mente humana le pueda imponer.

La nueva versión de Chat-GPT-5 promete casi igualar la capacidad neuronal del hombre, pensando y actuando como él, con asombrosa exactitud.

Lo importante, en todo caso, es evitar que, en las nuevas versiones de esta u otras aplicaciones, el robot sea capaz, por sí mismo, de reajustar o reprogramar sus algoritmos para actuar por cuenta propia, con una potencia de cálculo superior a la del hombre.

El reciente foro patrocinado por la Fundación Global Democracia y Desarrollo (FUNGLODE) en Casa de Campo abordó estas expectativas y el dilema de si la nueva tecnología representa un progreso o retroceso para la humanidad.

En las vísperas, más de 5,000 expertos del mundo suscribieron un apremiante llamado para disponer una pausa en el desarrollo de las aplicaciones de Inteligencia Artificial y China anunció que investigará cuán segura resulta para que no se extralimite en sus capacidades.

Ya existen tempranas regulaciones legales en muchos países, a propósito de estas aprehensiones.

Pero es indiscutible que la sociedad, que siempre se mueve al ritmo de las tecnologías que demanda su propia evolución, la asumirá como una herramienta indispensable en muchos campos del quehacer humano.

Las previsiones de grandes consultoras mundiales es que la IA puede ser altamente positiva en la educación, la salud, el transporte aéreo y la optimización de distintos oficios de los humanos.

Que así como podría desplazar, antes del final de esta década, más de 300 millones de puestos ocupados por humanos, en contrapartida abrirá tantas o más oportunidades para los que se ocuparán de manejarla.

Todavía es temprano, sin embargo, para demonizarla o para confiarse ciegamente en ella como la panacea del cambio.

Aunque no caben dudas de que la principal virtud del cerebro humano, que es la de pensar y actuar, quedará seriamente comprometida con este artilugio.

Artificial Intelligence, a Pandora's Box?

Beyond the technological prodigies that are presumed, Artificial Intelligence continues to arouse in many the fear that, after a few years, it could represent the defeat of human thought.

With its advanced applications that today amaze the world and that will change it in many ways, Artificial Intelligence is the genesis of a new era that will challenge the human ability to live in a scenario that is more subservient to it and to know how to manage it.

Although it is hyperbolic to think that demons will come out of Pandora's Box to bring down humanity, as it was conceived in Greek mythology, the fear that this

technology may one day escape the limits that the human mind can impose on it beats.

The new version of Chat-GPT-5 promises to almost match the neural capacity of man, thinking and acting like him, with astonishing accuracy.

The important thing, in any case, is to avoid that, in the new versions of this or other applications, the robot is capable, by itself, of readjusting or reprogramming its algorithms, to act on its own, with a higher computing power and more data stored.

The recent forum sponsored by the Fundación Global Democracia y Desarrollo (FUNGLODE) in Casa de Campo addressed these expectations and the dilemma of whether new technology represents progress or setback for humanity.

On the eve, more than 5,000 world experts signed an urgent call to have a pause in the development of Artificial Intelligence applications and China announced that it will investigate how safe it is so that it does not exceed its capabilities.

There are already early legal regulations in many countries regarding these apprehensions.

But it is indisputable that society, which always moves to the rhythm of the technologies demanded by its own evolution, will assume it as an indispensable tool in many fields of human endeavor.

The forecasts of large global consulting firms is that artificial intelligence can be highly positive in education, health, air

transport and the optimization of different human trades.

That just as it could displace, before the end of this decade, more than 300 million jobs occupied by humans, in return it will open as many or more opportunities for those who will deal with managing it.

It is still early, however, to demonize it or to blindly trust it, although there is no doubt that the main virtue of the human brain, which is to think and act, will be seriously compromised with this device.