En emergencia ambiental

Los efectos de la sequía, los incendios forestales y otras depredaciones de los recursos naturales, han configurado un real estado de emergencia ambiental en el país.

Enfrentar estos episodios representa un verdadero estrés para las autoridades de Medio Ambiente.

En el caso de los fuegos forestales, estos se han generalizado en todo el territorio y ponen al descubierto las limitaciones existentes para sofocarlos y controlar la situación.

Sea por culpa de la sequía o por actos intencionales, lo cierto es que la foresta se encuentra bastante agredida.

Y a ese cuadro de riesgos se añaden los frecuentes operativos ilegales de extracción de materiales de ríos, los perjuicios causados a las Dunas de Baní y los cortes de árboles en zonas sensitivas.

Se requiere, por tanto, que el gobierno asuma este conjunto de calamidades como una auténtica crisis ambiental, declarando un estado de emergencia para integrar a militares, voluntarios y organizaciones de la sociedad civil en el esfuerzo de hacerle frente.

Hay que despertar la conciencia ciudadana para dar esta batalla por la preservación de nuestros recursos vitales, lo que no puede concitar por sí solo el Ministerio de Medio Ambiente, desbordado hace tiempo por estos fenómenos.

Una estructura especial de mando y control debería crearse para manejar la crisis bajo un declarado estado de emergencia ambiental, decisión que le corresponde al presidente de la Republica.

Si hay que militarizar zonas para evitar que se extiendan los fuegos o que desaprensivos intenten provocarlos, pues que se haga ya, sin pérdida de tiempo.

Tiene que disponerse del fondo de contingencias del Estado para reclutar más personal de guarda-parques, bomberos forestales y vigilantes de ríos y costas, dotándolos de equipos y buenos salarios.

El ejemplo debe venir desde arriba, ya que la situación ha creado un amplio estado de desasosiego y, de hecho, generado incuantificables pérdidas a la economía.

Environmental emergency

The effects of drought, forest fires and other depredations of natural resources have configured a real state of environmental emergency in the country.

Facing these episodes represents a real stress for the environment authorities.

In the case of forest fires, these have spread throughout the territory and expose the existing limitations to put them out and control the situation.

Whether due to the drought or intentional acts, the truth is that the forest is quite attacked.

And to this picture of risks are added the frequent illegal operations to extract materials from rivers, the damage caused to the Baní Dunes and the cutting of trees in sensitive areas.

Therefore, the government is required to assume this set of calamities as a true environmental crisis, declaring a state of emergency to integrate the military, volunteers and civil society organizations in the effort to deal with it.

Citizen awareness must be awakened to wage this battle for the preservation of our vital resources, which the Ministry of the Environment cannot arouse by itself, overwhelmed for a long time by these phenomena.

A special command and control structure should be created to manage the crisis under a declared state of environmental emergency, a decision that corresponds to the President of the Republic.

If it is necessary to militarize areas to prevent the fires from spreading or that unscrupulous people try to provoke them, then let it be done now, without wasting time.

The State contingency fund must be available to recruit more park rangers, forest firefighters and river and coast guards, providing them with equipment and good salaries.

The example must come from above, since the situation has created a widespread state of unrest and, in fact, generated unquantifiable losses for the economy.