¡Cállese la boca!

Miguel Franjul

miguel.franjul@listindiario.com

Ejercer el periodismo en los llamados “doce años de Balaguer” entrañaba muchos riesgos.

Esa “era” comenzó cinco años después de haberse producido el ajusticiamiento del dictador Rafael L. Trujillo en 1961.

Pero la maquinaria represiva policíaca-militar de la decapitada dictadura, en la que Balaguer se apoyó para gobernar un país convulso –de 1966 a 1978– seguía intacta.

En esos años, los disidentes revolucionarios o los políticos de la oposición mantenían cercanas relaciones con una camada de periodistas jóvenes que, en verdad, simpatizaban con sus causas.

Esa pudo ser una razón por la que la distancia entre civiles y militares, producto de una cultura implantada por la dictadura, afectó la relación de la prensa con el gobierno de Balaguer, de múltiples maneras.

Varios periodistas sufrieron con la muerte, la prisión, el atropello, el irrespeto o la censura, el volátil clima de libertad que prevalecía.

Lo sentí en carne propia una vez que, esperando la salida de Balaguer de una recepción con motivo de la independencia de los Países Bajos, en 1970, el presidente aceptó hablar con los periodistas que cubrían el festejo.

Éramos cinco, pero los colegas me escogieron para que le hiciera dos o tres preguntas, las que fuesen posibles, sobre temas candentes de la actualidad, mientras Balaguer estaba a las puertas de su automóvil, listo para marcharse.

Se me ocurrió denunciarle la brutal represión que la noche antes perpetró la Policía contra familias del barrio Guachupita, tras un enfrentamiento a tiros con civiles, del cual fui testigo como reportero.

Tan pronto comencé a exponerle la denuncia, el jefe de la Policía, incómodo y violento, ordenó que me callara, poniéndome la mano en el pecho para intimidarme y quitarme del medio.

Pero yo reaccioné tan enérgico como él y le grité que no tenía derecho a silenciarme ni impedirme hacer la pregunta.

En esos instantes de máxima tensión, el presidente Balaguer intentó sofocar el enfrentamiento y me pidió que volviera a formularle la pregunta. Lo hice, aún alterado e indignado, y ahí vino lo inesperado.

El jefe policial se interpuso de nuevo entre el presidente y yo y me dio un empujón que me hizo caer de espaldas junto a los demás periodistas que estaban detrás.

Mientras nos reponíamos de la violenta caída, el presidente y sus escoltas se marcharon de inmediato.

Menos el jefe, que ya con el campo libre, me apabulló con algunos calificativos que, para mí, constituían un inquietante indicio de que, a partir de ese momento, entraba en la lista negra de los indeseables del gobierno.

Aunque de verdad no era un enemigo del régimen, sino un periodista ilusionado con cumplir con un deber, tuve que acostumbrarme a coexistir con ese amplio umbral de riesgos y vivir otras experiencias también incómodas.

Shut up"!

Practicing journalism in the so-called "twelve years of Balaguer" entailed many risks.

That "era" began five years after the execution of the dictator Rafael L. Trujillo in 1961.

But the repressive police-military machinery of the decapitated dictatorship, on which Balaguer relied to govern a troubled country – from 1966 to 1978 – was still intact.

In those years, revolutionary dissidents or opposition politicians maintained close relations with a litter of young journalists who, in truth, sympathized with their causes.

That could be one reason why the distance between civilians and the military, product of a culture implanted by the dictatorship, affected the relationship of the press with the Balaguer government, in multiple ways.

Several journalists suffered with death, imprisonment, abuse, disrespect or censorship, the volatile climate of freedom that prevailed.

I felt it firsthand when, waiting for Balaguer to leave a reception on the occasion of the independence of the Netherlands in 1970, the President agreed to speak with the journalists who were covering the celebration.

There were five of us, but the colleagues chose me to ask him two or three questions, as many as possible, about current hot topics, while Balaguer was at the doors of his car, ready to leave.

It occurred to me to denounce the brutal repression that the police perpetrated the night before against families from the Guachupita neighborhood, after a shootout with civilians, which I witnessed as a reporter.

As soon as I started to present the complaint to him, the chief of Police, uncomfortable and violent, ordered me to shut up, putting his hand on my chest to intimidate me and get me out of the way.

But I reacted just as forcefully as he did, yelling at him that he had no right to silence me or prevent me from asking the question.

In those moments of maximum tension, President Balaguer tried to quell the confrontation and asked me to ask him the question again. I did, still flustered and outraged, and then came the unexpected.

The police chief again stood between the President and me and gave me a push that made me fall on my back along with the other journalists who were behind me.

While we were recovering from the violent fall, the President and his escorts left immediately.

Except for the boss, who now had a free field, overwhelmed me with some adjectives that, for me, constituted a disturbing indication that, from that moment on, he entered the government's black list of undesirables.

Although I really wasn't an enemy of the regime, but a journalist excited to fulfill a duty, I had to get used to coexisting with that wide risk threshold and live other uncomfortable experiences.