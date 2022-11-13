¡La pirámide se está cayendo!

Miguel Franjul

Luego de servir como piedra angular de la redacción periodística, la llamada “Pirámide invertida”, que ha sido el patrón de escritura de los diarios, está de capa caída.

Hasta hace poco tiempo prevalecía como estructura predominante en las noticias de los diarios, tal como lo había sido durante decenas de años, su parámetro por excelencia.

Su principio es sencillo: la información es ofrecida a los lectores en forma de tramos. En el comienzo de la base piramidal se da la noticia del hecho, su naturaleza, lugar y momento.

Luego se van deslizando en otros tramos detalles adicionales de la noticia hasta culminar en los detalles menos relevantes.

Para estructurar convenientemente este modelo, el redactor tenía que responder seis preguntas básicas: ¿Qué? ¿Quién? ¿Cuándo? ¿Dónde? ¿Por qué? y ¿Cómo?

En estos tiempos en que el trabajo de difusión noticiosa se amplifica por la vía digital, la regla de la pirámide se va haciendo menos imprescindible, porque la información es, más que texto, audiovisual.

De las seis preguntas capitales de la pirámide, las respuestas a las dos últimas, por qué y cómo, son las que demandan y buscan los lectores o usuarios de plataformas digitales, en el supuesto de que ya han oído, visto o conocido una noticia de forma audiovisual o en formatos de “breaking News”.

Poco a poco, las exigencias del nuevo lenguaje del ecosistema digital influyen en los clásicos modelos redaccionales de los periódicos, haciendo que el viejo estilo parametrado por la “Pirámide invertida”, vaya perdiendo relevancia y uso sistemático.

Es el inicio de una nueva narrativa del periodismo profesional, en la que los rígidos patrones del qué, quién, cuándo, dónde, por qué y cómo, dejan libre el camino para que la prosa, el texto sencillo y coloquial y hasta con fuerza gráfica, asuman el formidable desafío de “descubrir” las noticias ya sabidas.

The pyramid is falling!

After serving as the cornerstone of journalistic writing, the so-called "inverted pyramid", which has been the writing pattern of newspapers, is in the doldrums.

Until recently, it prevailed as the predominant structure in newspaper news, just as it had been for dozens of years, its parameter par excellence.

Its principle is simple: the information is offered to the readers in the form of sections.

At the beginning of the pyramidal base, the news of the event, its nature, place and time is given.

Then additional details of the news are slipped into other sections until culminating in the less relevant details.

To properly structure this model, the writer had to answer six basic questions: What?

Who? When? Where? Why? and how? In these times when the work of news dissemination is amplified by digital means, the pyramid rule is becoming less essential, because the information is, more than text, audiovisual.

Of the six capital questions of the pyramid, the answers to the last two, why and how, are the ones demanded and sought by readers or users of digital platforms, in the event that they have already heard, seen or heard of a piece of news.

Audiovisual form or in “breaking news” formats. Little by little, the demands of the new language of the digital ecosystem influence the classic editorial models of newspapers, causing the old style parameterized by the "Inverted Pyramid" to lose relevance and systematic use.

It is the beginning of a new narrative of professional journalism, in which the rigid patterns of what, who, when, where, why and how, leave the way open for prose, simple and colloquial text and even graphic force , take on the formidable challenge of "discovering" the news already known.