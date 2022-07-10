No creer hasta comprobarlo

Miguel Franjul

miguel.franjul@listindiario.com

La investigación periodística ha sido, por muchos años, la marca distintiva del periodismo de profundidad y calidad.

Es ella la dimensión más fascinante que puede acreditar la misión esencial del periodismo, que es la búsqueda de la verdad.

Llegar hasta los más recónditos espacios en que esa verdad ha sido ocultada, no importa el tiempo ni los riesgos que impliquen, es hoy por hoy una de las prioridades del periodismo serio en medio del torrente de noticias falsas o manipuladas.

Si lo ha sido en el pasado, esta vez la investigación periodística se convierte en un apremiante como exigente deber y prioridad para eludir los condicionamientos de toda índole que impiden que la realidad de un hecho sea plenamente descubierta y expuesta al público.

Con las formidables oportunidades que ofrece la Inteligencia Artificial y en algunos países las leyes de acceso a la información, los equipos de investigación de un diario, o las coaliciones creadas con otros medios de comunicación, han podido quebrar las barreras de las opacidades de muchos episodios.

Pero antes de que estas herramientas existiesen, la voluntad y la valentía de los periodistas por llegar hasta el fondo de los hechos hicieron que sus investigaciones resultaran paradigmáticos ejercicios para la transparencia y antídotos contra la corrupción.

Uno de los más elocuentes fue el caso Watergate, que contribuyó a acentuar el poder y la influencia del The Washington Post en 1972.

Dos de sus reporteros, Bob Woodward y Carl Bernstein, trabajaron obstinadamente para encontrar la verdad en la trama de espionaje del gobierno de Richard Nixon en las oficinas centrales del Partido Demócrata.

Los sistemáticos reportajes que sustentaron su investigación forzaron a la renuncia del Presidente de la mayor potencia del mundo en esos momentos, hace ya 50 años, convirtiéndose en un modelo de periodismo responsable y de valor.

De las tantas claves que ayudaron al éxito de la investigación, me quedo con esta que ofreció Woodward años después, a modo de consejo a los periodistas: nunca crean en principio las declaraciones oficiales de un ministro hasta que no las hayan comprobado por sus propios medios.

Don't believe until you see it

Journalistic investigation has been, for many years, the hallmark of in-depth and quality journalism.

It is the most fascinating dimension that can prove the essential mission of journalism, which is the search for the truth.

Reaching the most remote spaces where that truth has been hidden, no matter the time or the risks involved, is today one of the priorities of serious journalism in the midst of the torrent of false or manipulated news.

If it has been in the past, this time the journalistic investigation becomes an urgent duty and priority to avoid conditioning of all kinds that prevent the reality of a fact from being fully discovered and exposed to the public.

With the great opportunities offered by Artificial Intelligence and in some countries the laws of access to information, the investigative teams of a newspaper, or the coalitions created with other media, have been able to break down the barriers of the opacity of many episodes.

But before these tools existed, the will and courage of journalists to get to the bottom of the facts made their investigations paradigmatic exercises for transparency and antidotes to corruption.

One of the most eloquent was the Watergate affair, which helped to heighten the power and influence of The Washington Post in 1972. Two of its reporters, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, worked doggedly to find the truth in the government espionage plot of Richard Nixon at Democratic Party headquarters.

The systematic reports that supported his investigation forced the resignation of the President of the greatest power in the world at that time, 50 years ago, becoming a model of responsible and valuable journalism.

Of the many keys that helped the investigation to be successful, I keep this one that Woodward offered years later, as advice to journalists: never believe in principle the official statements of a minister until they have verified them by their own means.