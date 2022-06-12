Cinco años de cambios incesantes

Miguel Franjul

Acinco años del pro­ceso de convergen­cia en la redacción de Listín Diario los cam­bios digitales no han parado.

Fue el 9 de junio de 2017 cuando cristalizó este golpe de inflexión, el más relevante que siguió a la modernidad de la que hizo galas el Listin al reaparecer en 1963, retomando el cami­no interrumpido de una historia centenaria marcada por los sig­nos de la modernidad.

Ese fue el momento en que en­lazamos, real, estructural y ope­rativamente, las redacciones del impreso y el digital, hasta enton­ces autónomas, para implantar el modelo de la multiplataforma y entrar de lleno al ecosistema di­gital, con todas sus retadoras exi­gencias.

Lo que en un inicio era una meta, ahora es un camino ya re­corrido en el que se han cosecha­do éxitos y aprendizajes en este mundo digital en el que la prue­ba y error están latentes en cada paso de innovación que se da.

Las transmisiones en vivo, la cobertura en tiempo real, los vi­deos cortos y largos, y la interac­ción con las audiencias han ido de la mano con este proyecto, de­jando a su paso millones de im­presiones en todas nuestras pla­taformas.

En una cobertura de informa­ción de último minuto, hemos llegado a sumar más de dos mi­llones de reproducciones en me­nos de 24 horas en videos com­partidos solo en Instagram; y en YouTube, las transmisiones en vivo de los impactantes sucesos de los últimos días nos han deja­do 1.5 millones de impresiones y más de 260,000 reproducciones.

Este 2022 en Facebook ya so­mos 1, 709,075; en Instagram sumamos 1, 073,058; en Twit­ter 1, 255,364. Este año nos pro­yectamos a TikTok para llevar un contenido más explicativo a tra­vés de videos de corta duración y que concentren la esencia de la información.

Todas estas prácticas han ido acompañadas de una línea de contenidos que apuestan a un impreso “del día después”, con informaciones más reposadas y de análisis; con un digital que va llevando la noticia de cada día y tratando todas las aristas nece­sarias para dar esa milla más a la audiencia.

Los cambios no paran, pe­ro sí tenemos claro que el va­lor primario es la noticia, veraz y comprobada, y que la calidad de nuestros contenidos en inter­net y las plataformas digitales constituyen la garantía de una sostenibilidad de este modelo combinado en el que cada día vamos forjando los perfiles del nuevo periodismo de la era mo­derna.

Five years of incessant change

