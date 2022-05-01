Cerebro y libreta, no más

Miguel Franjul

Una buena capacidad de memoria y una gruesa libreta de apuntes fueron, por muchos años, las mejores armas de trabajo de los reporteros.

Como en aquellos tiempos no existían grabadoras de voz portátiles , la llegada de las primeras a las redacciones fue un sorpresivo soplo de modernidad y preludio de cambios.

Los primeros aparatos que usaron en el país los reporteros radiales y de periódicos impresos parecían bolsos de mujeres. Los pocos a los que se les autorizó su uso se ufanaban de portar la última maravilla de la tecnología, la que vendría a sustituir a la libreta de notas, para entonces la herramienta más confiable en el registro de los hechos.

Los que no tenían el privilegio de portar grabadoras, la buena memoria retentiva seguía siendo auxiliar perfecta, crucial, imprescindible,para retener una parte significativa de lo que no podia escribirse con rapidez y claridad.

Saber taquigrafía y mecanografía eran requisitos fundamentales para el ejercicio del reporterismo, bases de nuestras destrezas y blindaje de nuestra armadura. Con el método de combinar signos o abreviaturas, los más diestros reporteros podían registrar casi un 80 porciento de lo que dijera un entrevistado.

Al conocer las técnicas de la mecanografía, los reporteros estaban aptos para escribir sobre el teclado de una maquinilla con los diez dedos casi al mismo tiempo.

En el clímax de la producción en la tarde, las trepidantes maquinillas y los sucesivos timbres que sonaban cuando se pasaba de una línea a otra en las cuartillas de papel le daban un toque de vida especial a la sala, lo que ya no se siente igual en las redacciones modernas.

Si bien la taquigrafía era esencial, escribir con garabatos tenía sus riesgos. Porque si la mente no hacía, simultáneamente, el trabajo de grabar y retener la declaración, fácilmente en la relectura o revisión de lo escrito podía jugarle una mala pasada al reportero.

Como me pasó a mi, en mi amateurismo periodístico, al distorsionar involuntariamente la expresión de un conferencista chileno que vino a promover el uso de los anticonceptivos. Le atribuí decir que los anticonceptivos no eran eficaces, todo lo contrario de su postulado.Y el hombre, al otro día, indignado y casi a punto de un colapso de su presión sanguínea, vino al periódico a reclamar la fe de errata.

Luego de este fiasco con el que inauguré mi carrera, me esmeré más en conectar mente con grafía, para depender más de la primera. Con los años, asistí a muchas entrevistas en las que apenas usaba la libreta para datos puntuales,como fechas, nombres o cantidades. Y algunos entrevistados, extrañados, me preguntaban el porqué no lo hacía. Todavía me creo que el método me funcionó bien.

Cuando reviso mis experiencias del pasado y veo a los periodistas de hoy trabajando con un impresionante andamiaje tecnológico, sin tener que forzar el cerebro ni escribir todo lo que se le antojase a un declarante para poder llegar a sus redacciones a resetear lo que quedó en su mente y en sus gruesas libretas, no dejo de pensar en cómo hubiese sido el reporterismo de nuestro tiempo si tuviesemos tan formidables armas a nuestro alcance.

