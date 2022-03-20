La audiencia es la que manda

Miguel Franjul

miguel.franjul@listindiario.com

Los lectores de hoy, esos que conforman la llamada gran audiencia de los medios digitales, son los que deciden los valores que deben predominar en el modelo informativo de la era moderna.

Sus preferencias, sus hábitos de consumo de noticias u otros contenidos, sus horarios y sus capacidades para difundir informaciones, determinan en gran medida los menues del periodismo digital.

Ya no funciona el modelo de selección ni de jerarquías que caracterizaba, anteriormente, el trabajo de las reuniones de primera plana de los editores del diario impreso, donde valían los criterios de un grupo, no siempre conectados con lo que realmente interesaba a los lectores.

Ahora, con la enorme cámara de eco que tienen las noticias en plataformas digitales, los contenidos más leídos no son aquellos que se decidían en función de las percepciones o presunciones de los editores sino de lo que las nuevas audiencias, debidamente monitoreadas, marcan como predilectos.

¿Por qué seguir a la audiencia y no, decisivamente, al criterio de unos cuantos editores? Porque el publlco es numéricamente mayor, no local sino global,y por tanto es más selectivo, más demandante,más crítico y sabe distinguir mejor el contenido que más le interesa.

Que sea relevante o no es harina de otro costal. Y como la premisa para lograr la robustez de un medio se afinca en el tamaño y la complacencia de la audiencia, que es la que genera entradas de visualización y reproducción de las noticias, a la vez que es fuente de atracción de publicidad, no hay manera de eludir esta especie de dictadura del lector.

En la medida en que las plataformas del periodismo digital descubren esos campos de intereses, se lanzan con todas sus herramientas a la caza de las audiencias y se someten, sin muchos titubeos, a sus reglas, pero sin dejar de lado que la mejor masa de contenidos es aquella que conjuga calidad, precisión, contextualizacion, actualidad y veracidad.

De ahí que la fuente de sustentación de los digitales sea la de los muros de pago o la llamada monetización de los contenidos, configurada para brindar noticias, análisis y audiovisuales de calidad, profundidad y verosimilitud, a modo de exclusividad y como antídoto contra las noticias falsas o manipuladas.

The audience is the boss

Today's readers, those who make up the so-called large audience of digital media, are the ones who decide the values that should prevail in the information model of the modern era.

Their preferences, their news or other content consumption habits, their schedules and their abilities to disseminate information largely determine the menus of digital journalism.

The model of selection or hierarchies that previously characterized the work of the front-page meetings of the editors of the printed newspaper, where the criteria of a group were valid, not always connected with what really interested the readers, no longer works.

Now, with the enormous echo chamber that news has on digital platforms, the most read contents are not those that were decided based on the perceptions or assumptions of the editors, but on what the new audiences, duly monitored, mark as favorites.

Why follow the audience and not, decisively, the criteria of a few publishers? Because the public is numerically larger, not local but global, and therefore it is more selective, more demanding, more critical and knows better how to distinguish the content that most interests it.

Whether or not it is relevant is another matter.

And since the premise for achieving the robustness of a medium is rooted in the size and satisfaction of the audience, which is what generates viewing and playback of the news, as well as being a source of attraction for advertising, there is no way to avoid this kind of dictatorship of the reader.

To the extent that digital journalism platforms discover these fields of interest, they launch themselves with all their tools to hunt for audiences and submit, without much hesitation, to its rules, but without neglecting that the best mass of content is one that combines quality, precision, contextualization, timeliness and truthfulness.

Hence, the source of support for digital is that of paywalls or the so-called monetization of content, configured to provide news, analysis and audiovisuals of quality, depth and credibility, as an exclusivity and as an antidote against news false or manipulated.