Los diarios, un cambio por dentro y por fuera

Miguel Franjul

miguel.franjul@listindiario.com

Adiferencia de los medios digitales, que disponen de un amplio menú de herramientas tecnológicas para innovar, a los impresos solo les queda cambiar el producto por dentro y por fuera aunque con limitadas opciones.

El punto de partida es reconocer que en un mundo masivamente comunicado mediante dispositivos electrónicos, el formato papel tiene que identificar el real perfil de su audiencia para suplir contenidos diferenciadores.

Como no tienen que competir en una plataforma donde la velocidad, la infinitud, la vulnerabilidad de la verdad y la proliferación de fuentes no siempre confiables permean sus contenidos,los impresos pueden apostar a la profundidad, calidad y exactitud de los suyos.

Esto supone un cambio por dentro, eligiendo temas propios de investigación y reportajes y aprovechando el inmenso caudal de datos que la inteligencia artificial pone en nuestras manos para un excelente manejo de los contextos de un episodio noticioso.

Exige depurar lo que es un hecho intrascendente, una propaganda oficial, una noticia manipulada, falsa o insuficientemente confiable y fijar sus focos en temas o asuntos verdaderamente deciden los rumbos de una sociedad o las más importantes aspiraciones del ser humano.

Vuelvo a insistir en que tenemos que dar vida a un nuevo paradigma, basado en la realidad de que ya los periódicos no estan para dar noticias puras y simples, sino para trascenderlas y revelarlas en sus dimensiones no conocidas, convirtiéndolas en insumos confiables para la toma de decisiones correctas.

El cambio por fuera, es decir, facial, puede darse a través de innovadores diseños graficos que reflejen los patrones visuales distintivos de los sitios digitales buscando una especie de semejanza con estos formatos que están hoy al alcance del ojo humano.

Los diseños gráficos evolutivos han sido una constante en la vida de los diarios de papel, una forma de hacerse más atractivos, fáciles de leer y de invitar al consumo de sus contenidos.

Newspapers, a change inside and out

Unlike digital media, which have a wide menu of technological tools to innovate, print only have to change the product inside and out although with limited options.

The starting point is to recognize that in a world massively communicated through electronic devices, the paper format has to identify the real profile of its audience to supply differentiating content.

As they do not have to compete on a platform where speed, infinity, the vulnerability of truth and the proliferation of not always reliable sources permeate their content, print can bet on the depth, quality and accuracy of their own.

This is a change inside, choosing own research topics and reports and taking advantage of the immense flow of data that artificial intelligence puts in our hands for an excellent management of the contexts of a news episode.

It requires purging what is an inconsequential fact, an official propaganda, a manipulated, false or insufficiently reliable news and fixing its focus on issues or issues that truly decide the directions of a society or the most important aspirations of the human being.

I insist again that we have to give life to a new paradigm, based on the reality that newspapers are no longer there to give pure and simple news, but to transcend them and reveal them in their unknown dimensions, turning them into reliable inputs for making correct decisions.

The change on the outside, that is, facial, can occur through innovative graphic designs that reflect the distinctive visual patterns of digital sites looking for a kind of resemblance to these formats that are today within reach of the human eye.

Evolutionary graphic designs have been a constant in the life of paper newspapers, a way to become more attractive, easy to read and invite the consumption of their contents.