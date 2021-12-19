Los escollos de la convergencia multimediática

Miguel Franjul

Unir dos formatos, el impreso y el digital en una misma redacción, es el súmmum de la llamada convergencia multimediatica, la expresión más acabada del nuevo ecosistema de las comunicaciones.

Tecnológicamente hablando, la multimedia se cristaliza uniendo los recursos propios de cada medio ( texto, gráficas, audio y video) mediante las facilidades que permiten distintas aplicaciones en la web.

Pero esto no sería lo suficiente. Porque a una conjunción propiamente tecnológica hay que acompañarla de un proceso de acoplamiento de reglas, lenguajes y herramientas y ritmos de trabajo, para que finalmente cimente las bases de la nueva cultura del ciberperiodismo.

Y esto último no es fácil cuando se trata de involucrar a periodistas y estilos tradicionales con los profesionales de la nueva generación, formados esencialmente para las dinámicas del periodismo digital.

Ambos segmentos compatibilizan en lo que es el ejercicio del periodismo, pero no tanto así cuando se trata de utilizar distintas herramientas informativas para llegar a sus audiencias con “productos “ diferenciados entre sí.

La audiencia formada por los usuarios digitales es fácilmente identificable y explotable. Se pueden conocer sus preferencias de consumo, sus horas habituales, sus reacciones y sus expectativas, porque para eso existen las tecnologías.

Pero en el caso de las audiencias de lectores del papel, estas responden a patrones a menudo muy distintos que, para descubrirlos, se necesitaría de encuestas, focus-groups y tablas para la interpretación aproximativa de sus predilecciones.

Esta diversidad de parámetros es, por el momento, uno de los principales escollos que todavía impiden alcanzar las excelencia y la más óptima concreción de eso que llamamos multimedia.

The pitfalls of multimedia convergence

Merge two formats, print and digital in the same newsroom, is the pinnacle of the so-called multimedia convergence, the most complete expression of the new communications ecosystem.

Technologically speaking, multimedia is crystallized by uniting the resources of each medium (text, graphics, audio and video) through the facilities that allow different applications on the web.

But this would not be enough. Because a properly technological conjunction must be accompanied by a process of coupling rules, languages, tools and work rhythms, so that it finally lays the foundations of the new culture of cyberjournalism.

And the latter is not easy when it comes to involving journalists and traditional styles with the professionals of the new generation, essentially trained for the dynamics of digital journalism.

Both segments are compatible in what is the exercise of journalism, but not so much so when it comes to using different informational tools to reach their audiences with "products" differentiated from each other.

The audience formed by digital users is easily identifiable and exploitable. Their consumption preferences, their usual hours, their reactions and their expectations can be known, because that is what technologies exist for.

But in the case of the audiences of readers of the paper, they respond to often very different patterns that, to discover them, would require surveys, focus-groups and tables for the approximate interpretation of their predilections.

This diversity of parameters is, for the moment, one of the main obstacles that still prevent us from achieving excellence and the most optimal realization of what we call multimedia.