Impresos con piel digital

Al vanguardista diseñador de diarios, Mario García, le fascinan las apuestas transformadoras y ahora viene con otra magnífica osadía: diagramar periódicos con los conceptos visuales de los teléfonos móviles.

“Es fascinante estar fluctuando del periodismo móvil al impreso casi simultáneamente “, haciendo migrar a las características del formato digital a las portadas y algunas páginas interiores.

De hecho, Mario ha sido un pionero en adaptaciones de este tipo buscando crear puentes de interconexión de las audiencias con las distintas plataformas de la multimedia.

Recuerdo que a principios de los años ochenta, en el boom de la televisión informativa, surgió en Estados Unidos el diario USA Today con apariencias de una pantalla de TV.

Sus estanquillos o máquinas de venta en la calle también tenían la forma de una pantalla, y el periódico en sí, con sus elementos policromaticos y algunos rasgos que los asemejaban con las de los noticieros televisivos, marcaron un sello innovador.

Treinta años después volvió a cambiar utilizando una buena mezcla de componentes de su pagina digital con los diseños del impreso, incluyendo los comentarios de los lectores en Facebook y Twitter, tratando de enganchar mejor con las audiencias.

Estas innovaciones en curso demuestran que en el mundo de la multimedia caben las readaptaciones de formatos.

Es lo que ocurre con programas de televisión que migraron al internet o que se convirtieron en interactivos radiofónicos. La innovación, como se ve, es continua. Por eso los diarios impresos tradicionales no deben temer aplicarla, ni quedarse rezagados ante estos cambios profundos y veloces.

Printed with digital skin

The newspaper designer, Mario García, is fascinated by transformative bets and now he comes up with another magnificent audacity: diagramming newspapers with the visual concepts of mobile phones.

“It is fascinating to be fluctuating from mobile to print journalism almost simultaneously”, migrating the characteristics of the digital format to the covers and some inside pages.

In fact, Mario has been a pioneer in adaptations of this type, seeking to create bridges for the interconnection of audiences with the different multimedia platforms.

I remember that in the early eighties, in the news television boom, the USA Today newspaper appeared in the United States, with appearances on a TV screen.

Their stalls or vending machines on the street were also in the shape of a screen, and the newspaper itself, with its polychromatic elements and some features that resembled those of the television newscasts, marked an innovative stamp.

Thirty years later it changed again using a good mix of components of its digital page with the designs of the form, including the comments of the readers on Facebook and Twitter, trying to better engage with the audiences.

These ongoing innovations show that there is room for format re-adaptations in the world of multimedia.

This is what happens with television programs that migrated to the internet or that became radio interactive. Innovation, as you can see, is continuous. That is why traditional printed newspapers should not fear it or be left behind in the face of these deep and rapid changes.